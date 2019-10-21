Watch TIDAL X Rock The Vote with Performances from Alicia Keys, Farruko, Lil Uzi Vert & More Tonight on TIDAL.com/RockTheVote

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight at 8pm ET, TIDAL will be livestreaming its 5(th) Annual "TIDAL X" Benefit Concert, TIDAL X Rock The Vote, which is supporting awareness for voter registration, education and rights. The star studded show will be hosted by Angie Martinez and Clarissa Molina and feature performances from Alicia Keys, Farruko, French Montana, Lil Uzi Vert, Becky G, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, Carnage, CNCO, Moneybagg Yo, Doja Cat, Gashi, Dermot Kennedy, Lucky Daye, Angelica Vila, Nicole Bus, Young M.A, CASANOVA (being welcomed back to Barclays), Lil Tecca and more.



Fans worldwide will be able to learn more, tune-in to the show for free and participate in fundraising efforts at TIDAL.com/RockTheVote [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2616363-2&h=2185101168&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tidal.com%2FRockTheVote&a=TIDAL.com%2FRockTheVote]. Media can embed the livestream using the code here: http://tdl.sh/TIDALXRTV [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2616363-2&h=2616534309&u=http%3A%2F%2Ftdl.sh%2FTIDALXRTV&a=http%3A%2F%2Ftdl.sh%2FTIDALXRTV]



TIDAL is committed to supporting philanthropic endeavors and key social issues that the music community is passionate about. Since inception in 2015, the "TIDAL X" benefit concerts have raised millions of dollars for social justice, criminal justice reform, disaster relief & recovery, and education causes. Each year more than 30 of the world's premier superstars and most promising emerging artists gather to support those in need across the globe. Past performers include Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Lopez, Kaskade, Fifth Harmony, Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara, Flatbush Zombies, Bazzi and many more -- you can watch their performances here: TIDAL.com/Brooklyn



About TIDAL TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events.



Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers--which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings



CONTACT: Alisa Finkelstein, afinkelstein@mww.com, 212-827-3753



Web site: http://www.TIDAL.com/



