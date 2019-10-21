Face Up To Rosacea: Galderma Launches Online Support to Empower and Equip Rosacea Sufferers to Discuss the True Burden of Their Disease With a De

New 'Face up to rosacea' campaign comprising online content and a downloadable, personalized patient appointment guide, equips people living with the distressing skin disease to seek expert support to help break the cycle of rosacea and aim for long-term treatment success



LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched today, Galderma's new Face up to rosacea campaign aims to help close the communication gap between people with rosacea and dermatologists. A one-stop shop for online rosacea support, the campaign website - www.faceuptorosacea.com [http://www.faceuptorosacea.com/] - enables people that have been diagnosed with rosacea to create and download a personalized appointment guide, helping them open up about the physical and emotional burden rosacea can cause and drive conversations about long-term treatment success.



Rosacea is a disease which is estimated to affect around 415 million people worldwide.(1) It's a visible condition often characterised by symptoms such as flushing, persistent erythema (redness), and inflammatory lesions. Galderma's research has revealed that the impact of invisible symptoms such as stinging, burning and emotional distress, can be underestimated by healthcare professionals.(2)



"During your next appointment, help the dermatologist fully understand what is bothering you specifically about your rosacea, both physically and emotionally," says Dr. Linda Stein-Gold, Division Head of Dermatology at the Henry Ford Health System in Michigan, USA. "Every one of our patients is unique and going through a different rosacea journey; the more we understand about your personal journey, the more tailored a treatment plan we can create with you. We are here to support you and get the results you want!"



The Face up to rosacea website guides the user through a series of questions relating to their individual signs and symptoms, how their rosacea makes them feel and what treatments they have used in the past, before creating a personalized appointment guide for the user to take to their next consultation.



Recognising the importance of transparency between people with rosacea and dermatologists, Face up to rosacea aims to give patients the confidence to speak out about the true impact of their disease, enabling dermatologists to better understand each person's individual needs. "Galderma is committed to advancing rosacea patient care. By listening to the views of rosacea sufferers and healthcare professionals (HCPs) from around the World we identified an opportunity to support the patient-HCP dialogue in a really tangible way. The new patient appointment guide has the potential to truly revolutionize future rosacea appointments, leading to better outcomes," says Kamel Chaouche MD PhD, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Prescription, Galderma.



"Great consultations start when you as the patient come to the visit with a list of signs, symptoms and triggers that bother you and what treatments you've tried before that have or haven't worked. With this information, we can really customize your treatment plan to you and only you and ultimately help you break the cycle of rosacea," says Dr. Melinda Gooderham, Medical Director at the SKiN Centre for Dermatology in Ontario, Canada.



Visit www.faceuptorosacea.com [http://www.faceuptorosacea.com/] to create and download your personalized appointment guide to take to your next appointment.



References:





1. National Rosacea Society 2018. New Study Finds 415 Million People May

Suffer from Rosacea Worldwide. Available at:

https://www.rosacea.org/press/2018/july/new-study-finds-415-million-peopl

e-may-suffer-from-rosacea-worldwide

[https://www.rosacea.org/press/2018/july/new-study-finds-415-million-peop

le-may-suffer-from-rosacea-worldwide]. Last accessed: October 2019.

2. Rosacea: Beyond the visible online report. Available at:

http://hosted.bmj.com/rosaceabeyondthevisible

[http://hosted.bmj.com/rosaceabeyondthevisible]. Last accessed: October

2019.

About Rosacea



Rosacea is a common inflammatory skin disease that presents variable clinical characteristics, of which the most common are flushing, persistent erythema, and inflammatory lesions. It mainly affects the central areas of the face, such as the cheeks and nose. The disease can affect both adult men and women, usually after the age of 30. Additionally, symptoms such as stinging, burning and increased sensitivity of the skin are common. The eyes are often affected, and might present as red, dry or itchy.



Although the cause of the disease is still under debate, various trigger factors are known, including spicy foods, alcohol, emotional stress, sun/UV-exposure, hot baths and hot beverages. Demodex, generally harmless mites, can also be found in the skin in an elevated quantity in people with rosacea.



Rosacea may worsen over time if left untreated. People that suspect they suffer from rosacea should visit their dermatologist or healthcare provider for diagnosis and discuss what treatment is right for them. Because rosacea is a highly visible disease, it is known to cause embarrassment and anxiety in some patients, which in turn may cause frustration and have a negative impact on their social life.



About Face up to rosacea



Face up to rosacea is a global awareness campaign, launched in October 2019 by Galderma. The campaign aims to close the communication gap between people with rosacea and dermatologists. By encouraging meaningful conversations between the two parties, rosacea sufferers will become increasingly aware of the advancement of treatment options now available from their dermatologist to help them break free from the negative cycle of rosacea.



About Galderma



Galderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically defined and medically proven innovative solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com [http://www.galderma.com/].



