OWC's Envoy Express, First-ever Thunderbolt(TM) Certified Bus-powered Portable Storage Enclosure 0GB Kit, Now Available to Order in EU

WOODSTOCK, Illinois, July 21, 2020 -- OWC, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits announces that their new OWC Envoy Express, the world's first Thunderbolt 3 certified bus-powered portable storage enclosure available without a pre-installed drive, is available to purchase with fulfillment from their new European HQ/Distribution center in Belgium. For all of OWC's EU customers, this new tech solution is available to order now with limited-time, all VAT and delivery inclusive special pricing on this exciting new product.



History-Making DIY Pocket-Sized Storage Solution

While small in form, the OWC Envoy Express is big news. For the first time ever in the history of Thunderbolt, users can buy a bus-powered Thunderbolt certified enclosure and install their own drive in it. Finally, a DIY kit that allows users to break free of pre-configured choice limits in order to build a pocket-sized storage solution that meets their specific needs. And rebuild it anytime those needs change. More options. More usability. More functionality....first and only from OWC.



The Power of Build Your Own Options

Build the Envoy Express with a brand-new drive for a fast boot drive. Re-task an existing drive replaced during an upgrade for added storage and backup capacity. Use Envoy Express to regain access to files on a drive removed from an inoperable machine. Whatever the reason for building a bus-powered Thunderbolt enclosure, Envoy Express has the power to make it happen.



Backup, Play and Edit. Faster.

Whether backing up growing photo and music libraries, sharing files, playing your favorite games and movies anywhere, even capturing and editing up to 8K video, the Envoy Express does it all. And it's built to support super-fast sustained data transfer rates up to 1553MB/s...often faster than a machine's internal drive performance!



Uses Today's and Tomorrow's Drives

Designed to support any 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD, the Envoy Express gives users freedom of flexibility to use any drive today - including OWC Aura SSDs up to 4.0TB capacity - as well as being ready for tomorrow's 8.0TB, 16TB and future capacities without limit.



Highlights





-- Certified: first bus-powered enclosure meeting stringent Thunderbolt

power requirements.

-- Compatible with any Thunderbolt 3 or 4 equipped computer.

-- DIY easy: uses any 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD available today and in the future

-- Super-fast: supports up to 1553MB/s real-world performance(1)

-- Convenient: ready to go with 10.2-inch Thunderbolt(TM) 3 cable

-- Compact: shorter than a ballpoint pen and weighs only 3.3 ounces with

drive

-- Silent: runs cool and distraction-free

-- Stylishly rugged: Black anodized aluminum provides "field-tough" data

protection

-- Gets onboard: includes back of laptop screen slide mount for safe,

out-of-the-way use

Gets Onboard with Macs and PCs

When working space is limited, the Envoy Express mounting system is the solution. Today's office is where you make it - a cramped airplane seat, a tiny coffeeshop table, on your lap in a remote location. There's no power outlet and not enough room for an external drive. Besides being the industry's first Thunderbolt 3 bus-powered (no power adapter required) enclosure, the Envoy Express is the first to include a laptop mounting system.



Super-strong, removable adhesive gel and a lightweight yet durable plastic holder secure the Envoy Express to the back of a Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or PC laptop screen. Need to share the Envoy Express? It can work cross-platform with Macs and PCs using OWC's MacDrive software.



"The entire team at OWC is excited about this first-to-market offering of a bus-powered Thunderbolt(TM) certified enclosure," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. "We receive requests all of the time from customers as to what they need from OWC. Our development team and engineers worked closely with Intel on the Envoy Express, and we are proud to continue to bring our customers cutting-edge offerings that allow them to work to peak performance. The Envoy Express DIY kit allows OWC customers to build a certified ultra-portable storage solution that meets their exact needs. We have always prided ourselves on providing the best customer service, and now, with the ability to order and ship directly to our EU customers from our Belgium location, we are happy to say we can get the Envoy Express to them quickly and with none of the customs charges US orders would receive."



OWC's Aura P12 SSDs provide a perfect fit for the Envoy Express, with an optimized blend of speed and reliability. With speeds up to 3400MB/s, the Aura P12s offer dependable speed and data protection for large media files including 8K video, high-res photos and audio files. With faster data transfer, users can quickly move to the next phase of their projects, worry-free.



The Envoy Express comes complete with the tools required for easy drive installation. OWC also offers a wide variety of the toolkits users need to support servicing of Macs, PCs and other electronics.



The OWC Envoy Express is available for pre-order now, with special, all taxes and delivery inclusive pricing of 79,00 EUR for a limited time. Units begin shipping in August. For customers in the USA and other regions, the limited-time pre-order special is available here.



OWC EU Headquarters, located in Belgium, offers shorter shipping times throughout Europe as well as local language customer service and warranty support. For sales, service or support, call 0031202610709 or email support@owc.eu.



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.



Get social: follow OWC Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.



© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.



Disclosures



#1: Drive not included. Performance results will vary depending on user-installed drive.

1553MB/s performance based on testing a 2.0TB OWC Aura Pro P12 equipped Envoy Express connected to an iMac Pro Late 2017 (iMacPro1,1) with 32GB RAM and 3.2GHz processor running AJA System Test (4K-Full resolution, 16GB file size, 10bit RGB codec, single file test).



