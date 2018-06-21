Russian Companies With the Support of Russian Export Center Presented New Technologies at the CEBIT

HANOVER, Germany, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Russian developers came up with a recovery technique for patients after a stroke using virtual reality (VR) at an exhibition in Germany. The TauTracker start-up was presented at the business festival of innovations and digital technology CEBIT 2018. The system helps a person who manipulates objects in VR with his or her own hands interact with the digital world. For instance, you can shoot with a pistol at targets or "even play the "Flea Waltz" on the piano", says creator of the technique and NASTEC CEO Ilya Kotov.



"The TauTracker technique can be used not only for entertainment. It can be also applied in rehabilitation, including post-stroke recovery, when a patient restores brain functions with the help of fine motor skills while playing. This development can be used to create a training simulator for a surgeon or to remotely operate a robotic avatar in hazardous areas," says Ilya Kotov.



IT projects at the Russian collective stand were presented by nine companies - residents of the Skolkovo innovation centre: ServiceSoft, Fibrum, Immergity, Multimedia Technology Lab, Human+, TAU Tracker, Korbit, Antilatency and Etton.



At CEBIT2018 Russian companies demonstrated unique nautical navigation systems for the areas where GSM coverage is not available. The devices use the signal of the Iridium satellite constellation which covers 100% of the Earth's surface. Russian developers also have IoT techniques which can be utilized at production, e.g. in mines and plants. Other companies found solutions in such fields as preparation of an ideal sportsman or an ideal worker.



The business festival of innovations and digital technology CEBIT is held annually. This festival was the 33rd held in Hannover, Germany. An estimated 3.5 thousand exhibitors from 70 countries presented their developments in 2018. The Russian collective stand was organized under the auspices of the Russian Export Center (REC).



"We can be competitive in such fields as information security, blockchain and artificial intelligence. Unfortunately, we have a stereotype which had been forming for quite a while that foreign products are good while Russia does not produce anything, but now it is high time we got rid of it. Our companies should not be afraid of entering foreign markets," points out Mark Korovaev, Director of REC's Project for IT Export Support.







