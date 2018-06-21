500,000 Pre-Registered Users for DX.Exchange in Upcoming Launch Anticipated by Cryptotraders Globally

TALLINN, Estonia, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



DX.Exchange announces the registering of half a million traders in their system, all waiting for the new P2P, Crypto Exchange with no trading fees to go live. The exchange is scheduled to cut the ribbon and start the opening of accounts later this month.



DX.Exchange has drawn intense interest, with little to no marketing efforts, which can be attributed to several factors. The first and most obvious is the free trading model, with only a 10 EUR monthly fee for their Lite account. EU regulation under Mifid II is another advantage the Exchange has to offer, as this provides traders with confidence that they are protected by a top governing body. DX has also integrated with world class technology partners providing traders with a robust matching engine and fast execution for all trades between parties. The DX developers and UX experts have designed a platform with an unrivalled user experience in terms of design, transparency, simplicity, and functionality.



It's not just the retail trader interested in DX, "Because we are fully regulated, a number of Banks and Brokers have reached out on how they can connect directly to the exchange to give their clients access," says Daniel Skowronski, CEO and Co-Founder of DX. "By connecting directly they can still offer a full suite of crypto currencies to their clients while decreasing their risk dramatically." He also stated a number of Asset managers looking for custodial services within the EU are also looking to use their services.



"We're about to open the doors to DX.Exchange, and obviously this is a very exciting time for us," says Skowronski. "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated, and hard-working team that has shared our vision, and worked around the clock to make it happen. Expectations are high, and we will not let down the 500,000 who believe in us, and the remaining members of the Crypto-community as well."



About DX.Exchange



DX.Exchange is the world's first open and transparent marketplace for retail clients, institutions and brokers to trade OTC derivative and crypto products on an exchange in regulated markets around the globe. To learn more visit http://www.DX.Exchange.



