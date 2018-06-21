IBS Software Signs Multi-year Contract With British Airways

LONDON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



IBS Software (IBS), a leading provider of new-gen IT solutions to the airline industry, has been selected by British Airways (BA) to provide a technology solution for flight and crew operations management. The multi-million dollar multi-year contract signed in London recently, was the culmination of an exhaustive market evaluation by BA. Under the contract, IBS will implement its newly launched state-of-the-art digital platform, iFlight NEO.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708528/IBS_Logo.jpg )



The aircraft functionality will keep the airline's entire flight operation on track by proactively highlighting problems and providing tools to quickly find and implement minimum-impact disruption recovery solutions. The crew functionality will enable BA to determine the most cost-effective use of its flight crew through day-of-operations execution including recovery from disruptions. Implementing iFlight NEO is expected to result in a reduction of fuel, crew and operational costs. iFlight NEO is a browser-based application, providing users with enhanced situational awareness as well as access across multiple platforms and devices. The technology solution will not only replace the airline's legacy mainframe Operations Control system and Flight Crew Tracking system, but also consolidate a number of other applications into one comprehensive system.



Klaus Goersch, Chief Operating Officer at British Airways, said: "Continuing to invest in new technology across all parts of our operation will help us to further improve our levels of punctuality and customer service. Keeping track of the movement and rostering of 270 aircraft and 4,500 pilots around the world and around the clock has many complexities and we know we will see real benefits by using the latest technology in this arena. We are looking forward to working alongside IBS Software to introduce these new systems into our global operations control centre."



"To be chosen by one of the most prestigious airlines in the world is indeed a defining moment for our newly launched iFlight NEO platform. It demonstrates our strong relationship with the IAG group and the industry acceptance of our solution as a next-generation integrated platform for Airline Operations. We expect to add substantial business value to BA and be a transformational partner in their quest to achieve increased operational efficiencies and growth," said VK Mathews, Executive Chairman, The IBS Group.



More information on IBS is available at http://www.ibsplc.com.







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708528/IBS_Logo.jpg









CONTACT: For media enquiries, please contact Mathew Joshua at +91-471-6614363 or email: mathew.joshua@ibsplc.com.



