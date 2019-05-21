Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

New U.S. Patents Granted for RegenLab

dinsdag 21 mei 2019 21:25 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

LE-MONT-SUR LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Antoine Turzi, inventor, Regen Lab SA and RegenLab USA LLC are delighted to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued two new U.S. patents covering its Thrombin Serum (TS), Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and Hyaluronic Acid (HA) technologies:

i) Systems/methods for the preparation of PRP and HA in a single "all in one" device - the CELLULAR MATRIX(TM) technology* with tubes containing HA, a thixotropic gel and an anticoagulant: U.S. Patent No. 10,272,139 and

ii) Systems for the preparation of thrombin serum and biological glue, in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel: U.S. Patent No. 10,226,516.

These new patents represent a recognition by the USPTO of RegenLab's innovation, technology and efficiency. This is great news for RegenLab, its employees and partners, and justifies RegenLab's investment in R&D and enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

This brings a total of 10 (ten) U.S. granted patents on these technologies, expanding RegenLab's patent portfolio along with patents also recently granted in other jurisdictions:

i) Methods for the preparation of PRP by centrifuging tubes with a (polymeric) thixotropic gel (+ anticoagulant) and removing Platelet Poor Plasma (PPP), optionally combined with a cell extract or coagulation activator: US10,092,598

ii) Methods for the preparation of PRP by centrifuging tubes with only a thixotropic gel and anticoagulant, optionally combined with e.g. a coagulation activator, a cell extract, cream, filler, hydrogel, vitamin, antalgic, analgesic or HA: US10,080,770

iii) Systems for the preparation of PRP and Bone Marrow Concentrate (BMC), in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel and anticoagulant: US10,064,894

iv) Systems/methods combining PRP and HA in two separate devices: US10,052,349

v) Systems/methods for the preparation of PRP, in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel and sodium citrate as anticoagulant: US9,833,478

vi) Composition comprising HA, anticoagulant and thixotropic gel, tube/container containing such composition, combination with coagulation activator or cell extract: US9,517,255

vii) Methods for the preparation of HA and PRP in a single device, in particular centrifuging tubes containing HA and optionally a gel and anticoagulant, optionally combined with e.g. a coagulation activator or cell extract: US8,945,537

viii) Specific PRP compositions, tubes containing specific thixotropic gels and anticoagulants, combination with cell extracts, related methods and cell culture methods: US8,529,957.



PRP* ALONE
PRP + CELL Culture
ATS* ALONE + PRP
PRP + HA* PRP + CELL Extract



WO2011/110948
WO2008/023026
WO2011/110948
WO2011/110948 WO2008/023026



WO2013/061309
WO2011/110948
US10226516
WO2013/061309 WO2011/110948



WO2016/083549
WO2016/083549
AU2013203115B
WO2016/083549 WO2016/083549



US10092598
US8529957
JP6359495
US10272139
US10092598



US10080770
EP2073862B
Pending EP3403659
US9517255
US10080770



US10064894
CH696752
JP2017149786
US8945537
US9517255



US9833478
CN105998067
US10052349
US8529957



US8529957
IL252122
EP3184114B
EP2073862B



EP2073862B
and CA2915649
EP2544697B1
CH696752



CH696752
CA2789533C



HK1231793
CN103079577B



Pending
JP6076091



US2018353436
AU2011225828B



EP3111974 and
IL221133



EP3395383
RU2614722



RU2667964



JP6076091



JP6321119



KR20130067247



HK1179507



and Pending



US16/298,112



7167/DELNP/2012



JP2017149786



*PRP : Platelet Rich Plasma

*HA : Hyaluronic Acid

*ATS : Autologous Thrombin Serum CN105998067 US2018327120 and EP2771241

About RegenLab

RegenLab is a leading innovator of medical devices for the preparation of platelet rich plasma, which it markets under the well-recognized REGENLAB®, REGENKIT® and CELLULAR MATRIX(TM)* brands.

RegenLab remains committed to providing pyrogen-free devices of the highest quality and safety, as well as protecting customers through enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

Additional information about RegenLab and its patents can be found at https://www.regenlab.com/corporate/ [http://www.regenlab.com/corporate/] patents and https://www.regenlabusa.com. [http://www.regenlabusa.com/]

*Only available for research purposes in the United States (not available for sale)

RegenLab® USA LLC 575 Madison Avenue Suite 1006 New York, NY 10022-2511 Phone & Fax: 1-800-220-9082 www.regenlabusa.com [http://www.regenlabusa.com/]

Regen Lab SA En Budron B2 CH - 1052 Le Mont-Sur-Lausanne Switzerland Tel. +41(0)21 864 01.11 Fax. +41(0)21 864 01.10 www.regenlab.com [http://www.regenlab.com/]

Roberta Ruggeri, Tel. +41(0)21 864 01.11

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890782/Patent_document_Infographic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890782/Patent_document_Infographic.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890783/Patent_document_Infographic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890783/Patent_document_Infographic.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890784/Patent_certificate_Infographic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890784/Patent_certificate_Infographic.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890785/Regen_Lab_SA_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890785/Regen_Lab_SA_Logo.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890782/Patent_document_Infographic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890782/Patent_document_Infographic.jpg] https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890783/Patent_document_Infographic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890783/Patent_document_Infographic.jpg] https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890784/Patent_certificate_Infographic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890784/Patent_certificate_Infographic.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890785/Regen_Lab_SA_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890785/Regen_Lab_SA_Logo.jpg]

Web site: http://www.regenlab.com/

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234