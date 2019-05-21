New U.S. Patents Granted for RegenLab

LE-MONT-SUR LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Antoine Turzi, inventor, Regen Lab SA and RegenLab USA LLC are delighted to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued two new U.S. patents covering its Thrombin Serum (TS), Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and Hyaluronic Acid (HA) technologies:



i) Systems/methods for the preparation of PRP and HA in a single "all in one" device - the CELLULAR MATRIX(TM) technology* with tubes containing HA, a thixotropic gel and an anticoagulant: U.S. Patent No. 10,272,139 and



ii) Systems for the preparation of thrombin serum and biological glue, in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel: U.S. Patent No. 10,226,516.



These new patents represent a recognition by the USPTO of RegenLab's innovation, technology and efficiency. This is great news for RegenLab, its employees and partners, and justifies RegenLab's investment in R&D and enforcement of its intellectual property rights.



This brings a total of 10 (ten) U.S. granted patents on these technologies, expanding RegenLab's patent portfolio along with patents also recently granted in other jurisdictions:



i) Methods for the preparation of PRP by centrifuging tubes with a (polymeric) thixotropic gel (+ anticoagulant) and removing Platelet Poor Plasma (PPP), optionally combined with a cell extract or coagulation activator: US10,092,598



ii) Methods for the preparation of PRP by centrifuging tubes with only a thixotropic gel and anticoagulant, optionally combined with e.g. a coagulation activator, a cell extract, cream, filler, hydrogel, vitamin, antalgic, analgesic or HA: US10,080,770



iii) Systems for the preparation of PRP and Bone Marrow Concentrate (BMC), in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel and anticoagulant: US10,064,894



iv) Systems/methods combining PRP and HA in two separate devices: US10,052,349



v) Systems/methods for the preparation of PRP, in particular tubes containing a thixotropic gel and sodium citrate as anticoagulant: US9,833,478



vi) Composition comprising HA, anticoagulant and thixotropic gel, tube/container containing such composition, combination with coagulation activator or cell extract: US9,517,255



vii) Methods for the preparation of HA and PRP in a single device, in particular centrifuging tubes containing HA and optionally a gel and anticoagulant, optionally combined with e.g. a coagulation activator or cell extract: US8,945,537



viii) Specific PRP compositions, tubes containing specific thixotropic gels and anticoagulants, combination with cell extracts, related methods and cell culture methods: US8,529,957.







PRP* ALONE

PRP + CELL Culture

ATS* ALONE + PRP

PRP + HA* PRP + CELL Extract







WO2011/110948

WO2008/023026

WO2011/110948

WO2011/110948 WO2008/023026







WO2013/061309

WO2011/110948

US10226516

WO2013/061309 WO2011/110948







WO2016/083549

WO2016/083549

AU2013203115B

WO2016/083549 WO2016/083549







US10092598

US8529957

JP6359495

US10272139

US10092598







US10080770

EP2073862B

Pending EP3403659

US9517255

US10080770







US10064894

CH696752

JP2017149786

US8945537

US9517255







US9833478

CN105998067

US10052349

US8529957







US8529957

IL252122

EP3184114B

EP2073862B







EP2073862B

and CA2915649

EP2544697B1

CH696752







CH696752

CA2789533C







HK1231793

CN103079577B







Pending

JP6076091







US2018353436

AU2011225828B







EP3111974 and

IL221133







EP3395383

RU2614722







RU2667964







JP6076091







JP6321119







KR20130067247







HK1179507







and Pending







US16/298,112







7167/DELNP/2012







JP2017149786







*PRP : Platelet Rich Plasma



*HA : Hyaluronic Acid



*ATS : Autologous Thrombin Serum CN105998067 US2018327120 and EP2771241



About RegenLab



RegenLab is a leading innovator of medical devices for the preparation of platelet rich plasma, which it markets under the well-recognized REGENLAB®, REGENKIT® and CELLULAR MATRIX(TM)* brands.



RegenLab remains committed to providing pyrogen-free devices of the highest quality and safety, as well as protecting customers through enforcement of its intellectual property rights.



Additional information about RegenLab and its patents can be found at https://www.regenlab.com/corporate/ [http://www.regenlab.com/corporate/] patents and https://www.regenlabusa.com. [http://www.regenlabusa.com/]



*Only available for research purposes in the United States (not available for sale)



