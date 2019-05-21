Bitfinex and Ethfinex Launch IEO Platform - Tokinex

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Isles, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfinex and Ethfinex, two of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announce the launch of Tokinex [http://tokinex.ethfinex.com/], their new Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform.



Tokinex, allows qualified users to discover and participate in curated, pre-vetted token sales from new and exciting projects. The platform has been built with ease of user experience at its core, with KYC for each sale completed using the Blockpass mobile app, and funds directly contributed from personal exchange wallets.



Customer benefits include:





-- Access to pre-vetted token projects on transparent and equitable terms

-- The ability to contribute existing assets directly from their own

exchange wallets and to receive the tokens back into that same wallet,

ready for frictionless trading on the secondary market

-- Complete confidence that their identity data is secure; Tokinex uses the

Blockpass KYC service and does not store personal data after token sales

end

-- Assurance that all projects go through several layers of technical and

commercial due diligence

-- Access to comprehensive research reports provided by independent third

parties

Unlike on other exchanges, token issuers benefit from no upfront fees for listing, and projects that successfully raise capital on the platform are subsequently listed on both the Bitfinex and Ethfinex exchanges, exposing the token to one of the largest pools of liquidity in crypto.



Jean Louis van der Velde, CEO of Bitfinex and Ethfinex, provided the following statement. "What it means to be an exchange has evolved alongside the maturing crypto market. It has become an entire ecosystem, not just limited to the remit of trading digital assets. Tokinex brings the opportunity for anyone to participate in quality token sales in a fair environment, and for tokens to gain exposure to Bitfinex and Ethfinex users with no upfront cost."



The first token sale on Tokinex will be announced on the 23rd May, with customers able to start verification the same day. U.S. persons and persons from other restricted jurisdictions are not permitted to participate in Tokinex. This token sale will start at 13:00 GMT+1 on the 13th June. To participate in the first offering, users simply log-in or sign up, get verified via the BlockPass app, and then contribute the desired assets when the sale opens.



Head to http://tokinex.ethfinex.com/ [http://tokinex.ethfinex.com/] to get started today.



For further information please contact partners@ethfinex.com [mailto:partners@ethfinex.com]



For Press enquiries: press@ethfinex.com [mailto:press@ethfinex.com]



CONTACT: +44(0)7834232978



Web site: http://tokinex.ethfinex.com/



