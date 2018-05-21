MILAN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Giorgio Armani Beauty is pleased to announce the extension of its enduring collaboration with Cate Blanchett, who has been the face of the Si fragrance since its creation in 2013, including the latest Si Passione.



As of now, the Academy Award winner actress will represent all of Giorgio Armani Beauty's categories. Beyond the Si fragrance, she will also embody makeup and skincare, making her the brand's first Global Beauty Ambassador.



Cate Blanchett is everything the Giorgio Armani woman stands for. "Luminous and sophisticated, her natural elegance and distinguished beauty are striking," says Giorgio Armani. "I am pleased to deepen our longstanding relationship."



When it comes to beauty, Giorgio Armani's vision of modern femininity is about revealing rather than transforming. Indeed, through unique innovative products, the brand's makeup and skincare lines allow women to enhance their natural beauty, to be the best of themselves.



With films including Oceans 8, Where'd You Go Bernadette, The House with a Clock in its Walls and Mowgli all releasing in 2018, Cate Blanchett was also this year's Cannes Film Festival Jury President.







