Giift and Infinia Solutions & Services to Create Leading Loyalty Banking Technology

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Giift to integrate Infinia Solutions & Services assets into Giift loyalty marketplace to create leading loyalty issuing and redemption practice in Banking



Giift, the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the exchange of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) announced today its acquisition of Infinia Solutions & Services ("Infinia") assets. The transaction will enable the integration of Infinia technology into Giift marketplace, offering Banking with the most advanced loyalty and redemption technology, and the largest worldwide redemption catalogue.



Of the integration of Infinia asset into Giift, Giift co-founder Laurent Xatart said, "This is a major milestone for the banking industry, when two loyalty leaders join forces to offer the most advanced loyalty issuing and redemption technology, platform and catalogue. We expect this new solution, "Giift Banking", to be a breakthrough for each financial institution willing to increase the benefits of its loyalty program".



Of the integration, Infinia founder Prashant Khattar said, "We are delighted to join Giift, and to bundle our loyalty technology and practice to create a world loyalty technology leader. We will focus on R&D and customer experience to increase further the added value we offer our clients and their end users."



About Giift: Giift Loyalty Marketplace enables your loyalty points, miles and gift cards to be exchanged with over 50,000 loyalty programs in more than 55 countries. Giift operates out of offices in New York, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, London, and serves over 1,700 business clients. Giift's business model is transaction based.



About Infinia: Infinia is the leading loyalty issuing and redemption technology in the banking market segment, with over 25 bank clients, including some of the world largest financial institutions, in the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia. Infinia operates with offices in Dubai, New Delhi, Mumbai, Colombo and Jakarta.



