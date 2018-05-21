M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



M2E Pro has become one of the first Europe based solution providers to join Amazon Marketplace Developer Council.



"We are honoured to be invited to participate in Amazon Marketplace Developer Council. As always, the M2E focus remains on innovation and revolves around the success of our customers," said Alex Podopryhora of M2E.



Members of the Amazon Marketplace Developer Council have a unique perspective and understanding of businesses that sell on Amazon. Through the Marketplace Developer Council, members share valuable insights and feedback on existing and prospective tools and programs, to influence and shape the roadmap and priorities for Marketplace Web Service APIs and associated tools.



About M2E M2E Pro, the worlds only Magento native integration for selling on Amazon, eBay, Walmart & Jet is an award-winning and innovative solution provider. They also offer an enterprise level comprehensive brand management services. With over 15,000 Amazon accounts under management, M2E Pro has become one of the largest multichannel solution providers worldwide. No more clouds, no more extra layers - one point of a data entry, listings and inventory management. Merchants retain full control over their own data on their own servers, and M2E does not replicate or store any Merchant data. Amazon algorithmic repricer, native support for Amazon B2B, Amazon Prime, Amazon FBA and much more. If you have "live" Amazon listings with existing product rankings or order history, - no need to stop anything or re-list. M2ePro can link these to your product catalogue for your convenience. M2E Pro is a powerful and highly configurable software allowing new users can get listed within 15 minutes without any need of IT knowledge. M2E Pro: selling on multi-channels - made easy.



For more information, please visit http://m2epro.com







