MAXAIR Systems Ramps Up Production to Meet COVID-19 Respiratory Protection Needs

The MAXAIR CAPR powered air purifying respirator combines safety and comfort for front-line healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients



IRVINE, California, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Medical Devices, Intl (BMDI) [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2780432-1&h=3324758479&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmaxair-systems.com%2F&a=Bio-Medical+Devices%2C+Intl+(BMDI)] has significantly ramped up MAXAIR® CAPR® production output in an effort to keep pace with the extreme demand for its highly preferred PAPRs (Powered Air Purifying Respirators), during the current COVID-19 pandemic.



"Supporting the existing and new users of our MAXAIR Systems is our top priority," said Jake Herbert, COO and Legal Counsel. "All company resources are being fully applied to increasing production output during this critical time."



It is well known the personal protective equipment supply is overwhelmed by demand due to the sudden crisis, and although significant gains on meeting demand are underway, more progress is needed.



As a key supplier of PAPRs, BMDI is exercising all its resources to the fullest with a single focus on getting the MAXAIR CAPR Systems [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2780432-1&h=3460695263&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmaxair-systems.com%2Findex.php%3Foption%3Dcom_k2%26view%3Ditem%26layout%3Ditem%26id%3D197%26Itemid%3D1031&a=MAXAIR+CAPR+Systems] to those in need as quickly as possible.



Ramp up achievements and continued plans include:





-- Increasing customer service staffing to 4x current size to handle

incoming requests.

-- Setting raw material orders from our vendors to maximum levels.

-- Continuing to push production facilities to maximum capacity with the

addition of more personnel and equipment.

-- Securing additional support to further expand beyond our current

manufacturing facilities.

"We are committing all income, in excess of that needed for mandatory expenses, to keep plant and equipment open, make expansions, and grow staffing," Herbert continued. "We are putting everything on the table. We value our users and healthcare workers committed to overcoming this terrible tragedy, and we remain confident and strengthened in our ability to meet increasing demand."



Uniting together, as we always do when challenged, BMDI expresses its fullest gratitude to all its customers and sends well wishes to everyone impacted by this virus.



For superior respirator solutions for your healthcare providers treating infectious diseases, contact us at 800-443-3842 or by email at info@maxair-systems.com [mailto:info@maxair-systems.com].



About Bio-Medical Devices Intl.

Bio-Medical Devices Intl, Inc. is a recognized leader in providing NIOSH approved powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs) for various environments such as: healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, bio-research labs, and industrial markets. For over 15 years, BMDI has been providing creative solutions to meet the needs wherever personal respiratory and contact concerns demand the highest quality of safety and comfort to the user. BMDI's MAXAIR CAPR(®) Systems are advanced respiratory protection systems that meet all OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR requirements. MAXAIR Systems are in use in many healthcare settings and laboratories where airborne contaminants exist. CAPR Systems provide unique comfort and convenience, having become the preferred respirator for healthcare workers.



