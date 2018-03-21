TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas

LONDON, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, has awarded TTServices a contract for one of the six regions it put out to tender last year. TTServices has been awarded Region 3 which comprises the Americas, spanning 21 countries with a network of 30 Visa Application Centres. This is a first contract award from Canada for TTServices and is a very significant achievement.



Christabel Silva, Managing Director - TT Visa Services Limited remarked, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to serve Canada and we look forward to implementing the project on time, satisfying the high demands of Canada in service provision and security requirements."



About TTServices



- 2000: TTServices was established as a privately-owned company headquartered in India - Dec 2012: TTServices was acquired by TUI AG - September 2016: TTServices, as part of Hotelbeds Group, was acquired by a private equity consortium consisting Cinven Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. - August 2017: TTServices was acquired by Kuoni Asian Investments (Mauritius) Limited. - TTServices' operations are certified and benchmarked against internationally recognised standards: ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System, ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management System and ISO 14001:2004 for Environmental Management System.



