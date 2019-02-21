Goodix to Showcase Technology Innovation for the Next Era of IoT at MWC19

-- Proudly presents commercial applications of IN-DISPLAY FINGERPRINT SENSOR(TM) as Android's #1 fingerprint solution provider



BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodix Technology (SH: 603160) will exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain from February 25(th) to 28(th), highlighting the successful commercialization of IN-DISPLAY FINGERPRINT SENSOR(TM), announcing the company's latest IoT development with the introduction of the comprehensive "Sensor + MCU + Security + Connectivity" IoT platform, and releasing two innovative wearable sensors with high sensing accuracy and low power consumption.



The Most Popular Biometric Solution in the Era of Bezel-Less Smartphones



Featured in 22 smartphone models in the bezel-less era, Goodix's innovative optical IN-DISPLAY FINGERPRINT SENSOR(TM) is highly recognized by renowned brands such as Huawei, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, and Lenovo. In October 2018, OnePlus 6T entered the U.S. market as the first screen unlock smartphone in the U.S., marking Goodix's industry-leading position in another crucial mobile market and a global trend in the smartphone industry originated from Goodix's innovative optical in-display fingerprint technology. As of February 2019, Goodix has filed over 500 patents for the technology. Representative models will be available on the floor at MWC.



Strategic Deployment in IoT: "Sensor + MCU + Security + Connectivity" Platform



Embracing the age of IoT, Goodix focuses on the most widely used terminal nodes of chip applications, and strives to provide a complete software and hardware platform around physical perception, data processing, wireless transmission, and data security. Goodix commits to serving carriers, consumer brands, and developers with differentiating values that lead to their business success.



In the past three years, Goodix has been establishing its core competence in analog and hybrid circuits, optical sensing, low-power wireless connection technology, and algorithms with continuous innovations. At MWC, the brand will demonstrate the latest IoT solutions with various applications such as smart lock, smart street lamp, smart meter, and smart logistics. Goodix aims at offering unique values in smart home, smart city, and smart transportation applications to global consumers with the brand's independently-developed ultra-low power NB-IoT and BLE wireless connection chips, as well as the security MCU and Live Finger Detection(TM) sensor.



Innovative Sensors for Wearables



At MWC19, Goodix will release the GH61X series, the world's first 2-in-1 solution that combines multi-channel in-ear detection (IED) and touch control. The new chips are the smallest in size with the lowest power consumption among the current in-ear detections that meet the IPX5 standard, and are fully compatible with TWS (True Wireless Stereo), headphones, and more. The solution doesn't require physical holes in the earphones to realize in-ear status detection, and allows tap and slide motions on the capacitive button to realize operation on the device. The innovative solution brings more convenient human-computer interactions and better music experiences to users.



Goodix is also releasing the GH30X series, the second generation of the ultra-small heart rate detection sensors with ultra-low power consumption. With the industry-leading heart rate sensing accuracy, the new sensors can be adopted by wearable devices, including smart headphones and smart wristbands/watches, to realize highly accurate fitness and health tracking, and provide more advanced smart health applications to consumers.



Goodix maintains its perseverance in research and development and continues to explore possibilities in the field of IoT. As a technology company focusing on innovations, Goodix is committed to bringing differentiating values to customers and smarter experiences to global consumers.



Visit Goodix at MWC19



Stop by #1E70 in Hall 1 for an up-close look at how Goodix leads the innovation direction in the era of bezel-less smartphones and how the brand is helping power the smart and connected world.



About Goodix



Goodix Technology (SH: 603160) is an integrated chip design and software solution provider for biometric, human interface, IoT, and wearables. As the world's No.1 fingerprint solution provider for Android phones, its products and solutions bring unique value and are widely commercialized by global mobile brands, including Amazon, Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Dell, Nokia, LG and ASUS. Goodix today continues to build on its success by expanding and refining revolutionary solutions for smart mobile devices, IoT, and automotive applications, and enriching end-users' experience worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.goodix.com [http://www.goodix.com/]



