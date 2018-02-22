SweeGen's Bestevia® Sweeteners Kick off in Asia

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeGen, Inc., a nature-based sweetener company is advancing into the Asian market with its Bestevia® stevia sweeteners. A food giant from the region tested and selected SweeGen's stevia sweeteners amongst various options and has entered into an agreement of an initial 20 metric tons of Bestevia® for use as sweetener or flavor. With its industrial scale production capabilities, SweeGen has already started delivery under the agreement.



Rising obesity and diabetes rates cause consumers in Asia to look for healthier alternatives to sugar and artificial sweeteners. Further, various Asian countries have been hit hard by sugar reduction regulations and sugar taxes.



"The Asian market is of great strategic importance to SweeGen. These 20 tons represent the start of our exciting expansion into the Asian market. We are delighted to provide consumers with our healthier, non-GMO stevia sweeteners that taste like sugar," says Katharina Pueller, SweeGen's Director of Natural Sweetener Business.



SweeGen's zero-calorie Bestevia® Reb-M and Reb-D stevia sweeteners impress by offering clean, sugar-like taste. SweeGen's Bestevia® Reb-M received the Non-GMO verification in 2017.



ABOUT SWEEGEN SweeGen is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, beverage and flavor industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the Company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners.



