BE OPEN and Cumulus announce the jury for "Design for Sustainable Cities" student competition in support of UN SDGs

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Design for Sustainable Cities' [http://citydesign2020.com/] is an international student competition held by BE OPEN [http://beopenfuture.com/] and Cumulus [https://www.cumulusassociation.org/] in support of SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. Its objective is to recognize and promote top design projects developed by the younger creative generation that are able to tackle the tasks set by the United Nations' SDG Programme.



The competition is open to students and graduates of all art, design, architecture and media disciplines of universities and colleges worldwide. Their top ideas, be it in an individual or a team submission can win the prizes ranging from EUR5,000 to EUR2,000 from BE OPEN, and enter the list of 50 honorary mentions to be featured in the competition's online gallery.



The honorary list and the winning submissions will be selected by an international jury panel that features designers, architects, academics and experts in the relevant fields whose work has a particular focus on researching non-conventional design approaches to the problems of humanity.



On behalf of BE OPEN, Founder Elena Baturina welcomes the jury members: "We are thrilled to have assembled such an extraordinary and diverse panel, and are deeply grateful for the time and expertise the jury are willing to share in the course of the competition. There is an exciting period ahead of us once the submission window is closed, full of hard work and amazing discoveries. I can't wait to see the top selection of the submissions our jury will decide upon".



BE OPEN and Cumulus are proud and happy to announce the jury members in the Design for Sustainable City competition:





-- Luisa Collina, Chair of the Jury. PhD, Full Professor of Design, Dean of

the School of Design at Politecnico di Milano and Rector's delegate for

external relations of the University. Previously President of Cumulus, a

member of the Scientific and Artistic Advisory Board (SAAB) of the

School of Arts, Design and Architecture of Aalto University (Helsinki),

Luisa coordinated several projects for the 150th anniversary of

Politecnico di Milano and for the Universal Expo 2015, and was a member

of the Scientific Committee for the XXI Triennale Internazionale held in

Milan in 2016.

-- Regitze Marianne Hess, Architect MAA, Professor of Practice in Urbanism.

Regitze is an educator, writer, editor, and facilitator of knowledge

exchange for various international fora on cities and the built

environment, urban governance and design.

-- José Allard, PhD, is a practicing Chilean designer, Associate Professor

at Pontifica Universidad Católica de Chile, where he served as Director

of the School of Design.

-- Francisca Astaburuaga is Architect UC at London School of Economics;

Director of the Centre of Innovation in Cities at Universidad del

Desarrollo, chair of the Cities and Infrastructure Committee at the

Council of Infrastructure Policies of Chile.

-- Karl Stocker, Ph.D., Head of the Institute of Design & Communication at

the FH Joanneum, University of Applied Sciences in Graz, Austria. Karl's

most recent project is Designing Sustainable Cities. Manageable

Approaches to Make Urban Spaces Better.

-- Teresa Franqueira, Associate Professor at the University of Aveiro,

Portugal. Teresa is Director and Scientific Coordinator of the Design

Factory Aveiro at the Creative Science Park with focus on social

innovation, circular economy and alternative scenarios towards more

sustainable economic and social models.

-- Praveen Nahar is Director of National Institute of Design (NID)

Ahmedabad. With over 23 years of experience in design teaching,

consultancy, and research, Nahar serves on the institute's Senate and

Policy Planning Committee.

-- Vrouyr Joubanian is a designer and design researcher, Head of

Experimentation at the UNDP Lebanon's Accelerator Lab. Vrouyr works on

context specific and socially conscious products and processes.

-- Zhiyong Fu, Associate Professor of Information Art and Design

Department, Academy of Arts and Design; Associate Dean of China-Italy

Design Innovation Hub, Tsinghua University, China. Focuses his research

on smart city, public service, urban regeneration and community

construction.

-- Robin Turner is a Johannesburg-based graphic and multimedia designer

with a passion for digital solutions. Robin teaches at and heads the

Graphic and Multimedia Design department at the Greenside Design Center.

Robin specialises in physical computing.

-- Thais Russomano, Prof. MD MSc PhD. Doctor Russomano has a Master's

Degree in Aerospace Medicine; and a PhD in Space Physiology. Thais is an

Elected Academician of the International Academy of Aviation and Space

Medicine (IAASM), and the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA).

-- Michaël Demeyere, PhD, is head of the Design Team in the New Business

Development department at AGC Glass Europe, a manufacturer of flat glass

for the building and automotive industries. His work is focused on

human-centric design, he is a member of a global project within AGC

called "Smart and Sustainable Cities".

All the stakeholders in this international competition programme are positive that creativity, or design-thinking, is integral in the shift to sustainable existence.



