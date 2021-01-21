Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

ERBA Mannheim Launches 2nd Generation SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay with room temperature storage

donderdag 21 januari 2021 07:01 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Erba today launched the ErbaMDx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2.

To overcome challenges in older COVID-19 molecular tests, Erba's Cambridge(UK)-based development team has carefully engineered a new assay to improve detection and ease of use with a single tube multiplex mastermix, compatible with room-temperature storage and transportation.

The new assay offers 200 copies/ml LoD, using universally trusted gene targets highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 and updated primer sequences to maximise long term performance. Sample types include both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs as well as saliva.

Nikhil Vazirani, MD of Erba, said: "We are proud and excited to add a highly sensitive RT-PCR test to our growing range of immunoassay and molecular solutions. The new ErbaMDx SARS-CoV-2 test perfectly complements our successful COVID-19 IgG and IgM ELISA assays to offer customers a state-of-the-art molecular test in addition to antibody testing which will offer clinicians valuable insight into the immune response to infection or vaccination."

The CE-marked kit will be available through Erba's global distribution network.

Learn more: https://covid19.erbamannheim.com/ [https://covid19.erbamannheim.com/]

About Erba Mannheim Erba Mannheim is a global company focused on delivering innovative, affordable and sustainable diagnostic solutions to labs everywhere. Established in over 100 countries, Erba group uses a combination of cutting-edge R&D in 4 continents with efficient low-cost manufacturing to make diagnostic technologies accessible in all resource settings.

CONTACT: Dimitris Giantzoudis, d.giantzoudis@erbamannheim.com, London office; +44 (0)203 6872204

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234