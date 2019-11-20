Huawei's Horizon Digital Platform for Cities Builds Fully Connected Intelligent City

Huawei Announces Latest Cooperation Efforts at SCEWC 2019



BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ninth Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) is held in Barcelona from November 19 to 21, 2019. Huawei, together with more than 20 industry partners and customers, jointly attended the event under the theme of "Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent City." Based on the Horizon Digital Platform and Intelligent Operation Center (IOC) for cities, Huawei showcased a wide-range of urban applications, such as intelligent education, intelligent healthcare, intelligent government, as well as the latest strategic cooperation with Barcelona. Meanwhile, at the Innovative Smart City Cooperation Forum, Huawei demonstrated its strategy in intelligent city construction and substantial practices in cities worldwide. Additionally, Huawei released the Smart City Development and Governance Standpoints Paper during the expo to encourage governments to adopt a systematic approach to digitalization and be economical in developing smart cities, while sharing Huawei's point-of-view on smart city governance.



Building a Future Intelligent City in a "More Intelligent Way"



The Innovative Smart City Cooperation Forum was held on November 19. Shan Zhiguang, Director of the Informatization and Industry Research Department at the State Information Center, Rudolf Niessler, Principal Advisor for International Relations at the European Commission, and Sun Fuyou, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group shared their views. How to integrate various new technologies, connect information silos, efficiently govern data, and promote organizational and process transformation are common concerns between China and Europe, which are also challenges Huawei is dedicated to helping customers address.



"Smart city development needs to consider both technical and human factors, and needs to be done more intelligently," said Mr. Sun. "It is a government-led initiative that requires a long-term, continuous process of development. Innovation, trial, and constant iteration will be key. An integrated digital platform can help powerful ecosystem partners conduct agile development and iterative operation based on the individual needs of the city."



Based on the Horizon Digital Platform, Huawei launched the "HiCity" Intelligent City Solution, which optimizes the integration of a variety of new ICT technologies and data to streamline service processes, share service data, and transfer information flows, reducing the threshold for the use of new technologies and makes integration easier. Together with ecosystem partners, Huawei aims to better support the governance and innovation of smart cities.



Economic Vitality and Systematic Planning Are the Keys to Intelligent City Development



During the expo, Huawei officially released the Smart City Development and Governance Standpoints Paper. Through urban case analysis, the paper comprehensively details two typical models and six paths of how intelligent cities empower urban development. It is proposed that "economic" and "systematic" will be the keys to urban development.



The paper offered four initiatives on intelligent city construction. First, adaptation to new trends and shifting of the role of governments can accelerate intelligent city deployment. Second, adopting an economy-driven model can boost economic vitality. Third, systematic planning is needed to build a comprehensive and layered intelligent city capability system. Fourth, multi-faceted efforts help secure the sustainable development of intelligent cities.



During the expo, Smart City Industrial Ecosphere (SCIE), with Huawei as a member, reached strategic cooperation with the SCEWC to develop all-round cooperation in new technologies, industry incubation, industry standards, and industry ecosystems. Huawei hopes to contribute to the intelligent city standards, help cities build and enhance global competitiveness in the process of digitalization and intelligent transformation to jointly realize the vision and dream of a great city.



At the SCEWC, Huawei showcased its latest intelligent city solutions:





-- IOC: A visualized, efficient, and intelligent city "brain" that enables

visual management of city assets.

-- Horizon Digital Platform for cities: This helps customers achieve the

overall planning of urban infrastructure, enhance the business

experience, and accelerate the launch of services. It also provides

partners with integrated ICT infrastructure capabilities, accumulates

industry assets, and unifies open interfaces to enable more efficient

development and innovation.

-- Intelligent applications: Including intelligent pole, intelligent road

analysis, and intelligent indoor navigation solutions, which integrates

with Huawei AR, Wi-Fi, and IPC products.

-- Intelligent education: The Campus OptiX solution ensures superior

service experience of classrooms in high-density scenarios. The Wi-Fi 6

solution offers high-bandwidth and low-latency classroom scenarios and

the electronic whiteboards that enable remote teaching.

-- Digital hospital: Huawei Wi-Fi 6 medical third-party asset management

solution based on Wi-Fi 6, intelligent pharmacy based on Huawei edge

computing, as well as Hospital Information System (HIS) and Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) solutions using Huawei's

dual-active high-reliability all-flash storage.

-- Intelligent customs: e-Government cloud, desktop cloud, national

broadband, and government private network solutions.





For more details about Smart City Development and Governance Standpoints Paper and to download please visit: https://e.huawei.com/topic/smartcity2019/en/index.html [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2648933-1&h=1880032840&u=https%3A%2F%2Fe.huawei.com%2Ftopic%2Fsmartcity2019%2Fen%2Findex.html&a=https%3A%2F%2Fe.huawei.com%2Ftopic%2Fsmartcity2019%2Fen%2Findex.html]



Huawei's intelligent city solution has served more than 500 million people in over 200 cities across more than 40 countries and regions. At the ninth SCEWC held from November 19 to 21 in Barcelona, Huawei exhibits its solutions and products under the theme of "Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent City". Huawei's booth is located at C321 in Hall 2, Gran Via. For more information about Huawei's intelligent city solutions and best practices, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/topic/smartcity2019/en/index.html?source=corp_comm [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2648933-1&h=4089153165&u=https%3A%2F%2Fe.huawei.com%2Ftopic%2Fsmartcity2019%2Fen%2Findex.html%3Fsource%3Dcorp_comm&a=https%3A%2F%2Fe.huawei.com%2Ftopic%2Fsmartcity2019%2Fen%2Findex.html%3Fsource%3Dcorp_comm]



