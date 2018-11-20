Volg ons op:
Pilatus Comparator Solutions US Expansion

dinsdag 20 november 2018 18:58 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

LONG ISLAND, New York, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PCS Inc. Long Island US Facility fully licenced and operational

As part of Pilatus Comparator Solutions' ongoing plans to strengthen its Global footprint, the company has announced that their Long Island US Facility is now fully licenced and operational.

(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787641/President_Wolfe_and_Dr_Martincic.jpg )

President Julian Wolfe says, "We have now been established and trading since April 4th 2017, but it was imperative that we established a permanent facility in the US. I am proud of the dedication put in by the team to ensure that we received the go ahead from the regulatory authorities in record time."

This move will greatly strengthen Pilatus Comparator Solutions' Global position and has already enhanced access to manufacturers and suppliers in the United States transforming the service offered to clients.

This follows on from the announcement earlier in the year highlighting the opening of the PCS GmbH facility in Germany which has greatly enhanced sourcing capabilities of the group and has ensured stability of service provision post Brexit. https://www.pilatuscs.com/news/pilatus-clinical-services-german-subsidiary-pcs-gmbh-awarded-wdl-gdp-certificate

To find more out about Pilatus Comparator Solutions, please take a look at our website http://www.pilatuscs.com/ [https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pilatuscs.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7CIsabelle.deLaperouse%40cision.com%7C292e3a1ceba34aa3f22108d64afbabd3%7C887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C0%7C636778842115103073&sdata=r7ZcrxmwA09269VGJrmtqCEotE7%2Fiogb3DiDqdqvR2U%3D&reserved=0 ]



Contact details:
PCS Inc.
9 -20 35th Avenue
Suite 2B
Long Island City
NY 11106
USA
T: +1(718)806-1563
E: contact@pilatuscs.com


 



Photo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787641/President_Wolfe_and_Dr_Martincic.jpg




PR Newswire

