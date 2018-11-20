Investor's Watch: BIOPROCANN S.A. Acquires the First Medical Cannabis Production License in Greece

LONDON, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Greek authorities announced that BIOPROCANN S.A. is the recipient of the first production license in Greece. The license will allow BIOPROCANN S.A. to become a cornerstone in medical cannabis production in Greece, Europe's premium cultivation ground.



BIOPROCANN will be conducting business from a state-of-the-art growing facility of 48.000 m2 in Corinth, Greece. From inception to investment and implementation, the Company is leveraged to become a premium cannabis cultivator business brand with an international footprint.



The Company is set to penetrate in the global cannabis market demand which is increasing exponentially.



The major market opportunities for medical cannabis include:





- A $57 Billion Worldwide Market

- Continuing major gains of Companies stocks in the US and Canada

- Rapid global wave towards legalization of medical and recreational cannabis extending

across the US, Europe and Canada

- A surge of giant consumer companies expanding their product offerings with cannabis

infused or generic cannabis products under their labelling

- A growing list of qualifying conditions and benefits from medical cannabis





As a premium cannabis cultivator which surpasses quality assurance requirements, BIOPROCANN S.A. will be the standard for precision cultivation environment while offering a significant number of new jobs for the country.



The global cannabis revolution just reached Greece and it is forecasted that these licenses will play a major role in meeting the rapid increase of demand for medical cannabis being available for prescription for an increasing number of medical conditions.



Inundated by market developments, one country after another will seek to fulfil internal demand with imports. The British Government has added medical cannabis to the list of medicines available to patients on the National Health Service as of November 1st 2018.



In considering the global demand development landscape and having already structured its operations accordingly, BIOPROCANN S.A. is geared for rapid production turn out and is also targeting its business priorities towards the UK and German markets.



ABOUT BIOPROCANN S.A.



BIOPROCANN S.A. was created in 2018 in Greece, in view of the opening of the market for the cultivation of medical cannabis in the country.



The Company obtained the first license issued by the Greek Government, having submitted a proposal for a model of precision cultivation that exceeds international standards to become the benchmark of the requirements of the domestic and international market for medical cannabis production.



