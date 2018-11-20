CleanEquity® Monaco 2019 - Registration and Collaborations

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity(®) Monaco was founded 12 years ago by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital. On 14(th) & 15(th) March 2019, it will continue its mission to enable and accelerate world relevant, best in class, sustainable technology companies.



Innovator Capital's CleanEquity(®) unit will consider over 600 companies and technologies, 30 will be selected to present at the event. The audience will include financial, strategic, sovereign, corporate and family investors, established industry representatives, government officials, end users and international trade media. The chosen companies must meet high standards of management ability & integrity, unique technological differentiation protected by intellectual property and high, global revenue potential.



Over the last 11 years 290 companies have presented their ideas and products to over 1,700 attendees. Those companies have gone on to raise almost two billion dollars.



The invitation only conference, provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity's proven team works efficiently to facilitate introductions and meetings before, during and after the conference.



We are delighted to be partnering with Covington & Burling LLP for their 10(th) year. Andrew Jack, Partner and co-chair of Covington & Burling's Clean Energy and Climate Industry Group, commented:



"In the crowded calendar of sustainability conferences and investor forums, CleanEquity® Monaco stands out as a signature event that convenes leading entrepreneurs, investors and advisors in a special setting to collaborate in efforts to commercialise transformational technologies and to expand sustainability thought leadership.



We at Covington are proud to support and assist both aspects of CleanEquity(®). Now in our tenth year of sponsorship, we commit year round participation of a dedicated group of our senior technology, policy and transactional lawyers to source and advise CleanEquity(®) investors and presenting companies. At the conference we develop and deepen relationships with these investors and entrepreneurs and lead a program of "Covington CleanEquity Conversations" where conference participants breakout into groups for curated Chatham House discussions of critical issues confronting cleantech deployment and commercialisation.



In a world that is increasingly complex and highly regulated, Covington & Burling have built a powerful firm-wide capability to help our clients navigate the intersection of law and policy, a capability, which is aligned perfectly with the dynamic development of the global cleantech sector and the focus of events such as CleanEquity(®) Monaco. The firm's transactional and technology expertise coupled with our ability to advise on the toughest legal, policy and commercial challenges produces consistent results for our clients' businesses."



We are happy also to continue our collaboration with Parkview International, for the third successive year. Parkview International is a global property development company founded in the 1950s. One of its recent projects, 200,000 sqm Parkview Green in Beijing, was the first mixed-use project in China to be awarded the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification.



Parkview International believes there is a responsibility to build better. By sponsoring an event such as CleanEquity's prestigious platform for innovative renewable technologies, Parkview International hope to play a bigger role in this change going forward.



