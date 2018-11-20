Medical Device Manufacturer Advant Medical Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

GALWAY, Ireland, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Advant is a successful medical device manufacturer with corporate offices located in Galway, Ireland. For a quarter of a century, Advant has seen significant growth and development expanding into two locations in Ireland, Mexico and Costa Rica. With over 200 employees worldwide and a highly impressive customer base, the next 25 years look equally as bright as their past.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787513/Advant_Medical_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787514/Advant_Medical_Facility.jpg )



Set up in 1993 with a vision to serve the world's largest multinational corporations with medical device manufacturing, packaging solutions and dispensers, the company has over these many years exceeded their vision. Advant has seen tremendous growth since its inception under the leadership of CEO, Bob DiPetrillo and Managing Director, Debra O'Loughlin.



Domestic Growth:



In 2014, Advant purchased an injection moulding company in Inverin, Galway. This vertically integrated strategy ensures Advant as a one stop supplier serving its worldwide loyal customer base.



In 2015, Advant made additional investment in its capabilities and service offering by introducing new product development services which include 3D Printing. The ability to deliver accurate medical device prototypes portraying final product aesthetics quickly and affordably is an invaluable service.



Speaking about Advant's journey, CEO, Bob DiPetrillo said, "Advant's contract manufacturing business is focused on serving the needs of healthcare companies worldwide by providing a single-sourced solution from product conceptualisation, rapid prototyping, manufacturing and final commercial packaging."



International Growth:



Bob DiPetrillo continues, "Over the years, we grew to realise that we needed to develop operations outside of Ireland to support the worldwide demand."



In 2010 Advant launched a partnership with a manufacturing company in Reynosa, Mexico. Then in 2017, Advant invested in a standalone facility in Heredia, Costa Rica. These manufacturing facilities enable Advant to support the increased demand to supply based upon the customers' geographic location.



Debra O'Loughlin, Managing Director, reflected on the company's 25th anniversary by saying, "This has been the most interesting journey for both myself and many other long-standing employees. Our founding ethos of delivering the highest quality product and providing superior customer service remains our top priority today. From the beginning, we have carefully balanced growth, innovation, and investment."



"As we celebrate 25 years in business, a sincere thank you to the hundreds of valued customers, to our strategic partners and to our exemplary employees who have all contributed to the success of Advant Medical," concluded Mr DiPetrillo.



For further information contact Karagh Kelly, kkelly@advantmedical.com







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787514/Advant_Medical_Facility.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787513/Advant_Medical_Logo.jpg









CONTACT: +353-879-917-223



