Emma Beaumont Joins AntWorks as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Global Managing Director, SSON, to energise AntWorks' bold plans for further global market expansion



AntWorks, a global leader in Intelligent Automation, today announced that renowned Business Services Community Leader, Emma Beaumont has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Emma will lead all marketing efforts globally, and help fuel AntWorks' continued expansion in the US, Europe and Asia markets. Emma brings a rare combination of remarkable talent, commercial acumen, strategic and operational cross-functional management, and an unparalleled industry network to invigorate and propel AntWorks' worldwide marketing initiatives.



Emma was most recently Global Managing Director for Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON), where she was instrumental in driving the strategic direction and profitable growth of SSON's three individual customer channels - Events, Digital Editorial Platform, and DART (Data Analytics, Research & Technology Institute) across 120,000 SSON members. Spearheading SSON's global cross-functional teams across Marketing, Sales, Production, Editorial Content, Research & Analytics, IT and five geo-markets, has provided Emma with the consummate opportunity to develop the skills to drive forward AntWorks' brand, customer experience and market positioning.



Having designed and orchestrated winning growth strategies to elevate SSON's brand to become the premium event and content provider to the global Shared Services & BPO market, Emma will now focus on finding new frontiers for AntWorks' ever-growing ambitions in the automation market, and help invigorate its presence on the global stage. "I believe the role that intelligent automation, and ultimately AI, will play in the future of enterprises is of extreme significance," said Emma Beaumont. "AntWorks' disruptive solutions are truly revolutionary, and this is being recognised across the spectrum - resulting in an impressive round of funding and notable partnerships that the company has garnered over the years. I am delighted to be joining this tour de force of a colony, and look forward to helping it reach an unprecedented level of growth and profitability."



"Emma gets team management, strategic direction, and the global market like no other. Her previous experience, and undisputed excellence at SSON, stands testament to her prowess as a marketing visionary. I have complete faith that her proven track record will be of tremendous import during this pivotal point in AntWorks' global growth journey," said Asheesh Mehra, Co-Founder and CEO of AntWorks.



About AntWorks:



AntWorks(TM) is a global, artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent automation company; creating new possibilities with data through automation, digitization, and enterprise intelligence. They provide a unique integrated, intelligent, automation enterprise-level product that is powered by Fractal Science. We create Intelligent Integrated Automation Stacks that can ingest and process all forms of data - from structured to inferred data - helping transform an enterprise's operations and creating new business models for them. AntWorks was founded by Asheesh Mehra, Co-Founder and Group CEO; Govind Sandhu, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer.







