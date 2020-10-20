HONOR Halloween 2020 Offers Special Deals for Trending Products with "No Tricks, Just Treats"

HONOR instead of following the tradition of Halloween, offers attractive deals for HONOR Watch GS Pro, HONOR Watch ES, and HONOR MagicBook Series at HIHONOR Store



SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the most thrilling and probably many people's favorite holiday of the year, global tech brand HONOR today announced its "HONOR Halloween 2020" promotion for the latest products with frontier technologies and upgraded performance from 20(th) October to 31(st) October at HIHONOR Store. Appealing offers and bundles are now available on HIHONOR United Kingdom [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/index.html], HIHONOR France [https://www.hihonor.com/france/index.html], HIHONOR Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/index.html], HIHONOR Italy [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/index.html], and HIHONOR Spain [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/index.html].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315382/HONOR_Halloween_2020_HIHONOR_Store.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315382/HONOR_Halloween_2020_HIHONOR_Store.jpg ]



HONOR Halloween 2020 UK [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/promo.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=promo&utm_term=content] - Up to 60% Off



Both HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/product/honor-magicbook-14?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=magicbook14&utm_term=promo] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/product/honor-magicbook-15?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=magicbook15&utm_term=promo] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of £79.99) at £599.99. Both HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=watch-gs-pro&utm_term=promo] and HONOR Watch ES [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/product/honor-watch-es?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=watch-es&utm_term=promo] will be bundled with free HONOR Bluetooth Earphones (value of £69.99), and HONOR Router 3 will be at £49.99.



HONOR Halloween 2020 France [https://www.hihonor.com/france/promo.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=promo&utm_term=content] - Up to EUR100 Coupon



Both HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/france/product/honor-magicbook14?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=magicbook14&utm_term=promo] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/france/product/honor-magicbook15?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=magicbook15&utm_term=promo] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will be at EUR649.9. HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/france/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=watch-gs-pro&utm_term=promo] will be at EUR219.9, HONOR Watch ES [https://www.hihonor.com/france/product/honor-watch-es?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=watch-es&utm_term=promo] be bundled with a free HONOR mini speaker (value of EUR29.9), and HONOR Router 3 at EUR49.9.



Installments are now available at HIHONOR France [https://www.hihonor.com/france/index.html] for MagicBook Series, and also for all products from a EUR89.00 purchase. Customers can implement up to 4 terms of installments(([1])) free of charge.



HONOR Halloween 2020 Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/promo.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=promo&utm_term=content] - Up to EUR120 Off



Both HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/product/honor-magicbook-14?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=magicbook14&utm_term=promo](AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/product/honor-magicbook-15?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=magicbook15&utm_term=promo] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of EUR79.9) at EUR649.9. HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=watch-gs-pro&utm_term=promo] will be at EUR199.9, HONOR Watch ES [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/product/honor-watch-es?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=watch-es&utm_term=promo] at EUR89.9, and HONOR Router 3 at EUR49.9.



Installments are now available at HIHONOR Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/france/index.html] for all laptops and selected wearables (HONOR Watch GS Pro, HONOR Watch ES, and HONOR MagicWatch 2). Customers can implement up to 6 terms of installments[2] free of charge.



HONOR Halloween 2020 Italy [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/promo.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=promo&utm_term=content] - Up to EUR200 Coupon



Both HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/product/honor-magic-book14?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=magicbook14&utm_term=promo] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/product/honor-magicbook-15?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=magicbook15&utm_term=promo] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Bluetooth Mouse (value of EUR29.9) at EUR649.9. HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=watch-gs-pro&utm_term=promo] will be at EUR199.9, HONOR Watch ES [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/product/honor-watch-es?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=watch-es&utm_term=promo] at EUR89.9, and HONOR Router 3 at EUR49.9.



HONOR Halloween 2020 Spain [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/promo.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=promo&utm_term=content] - Up to 55% Off



Both HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-magicbook-14?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=magicbook14&utm_term=promo] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-magicbook-15?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=magicbook15&utm_term=promo] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of EUR79.9) at EUR649.9. HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=watch-gs-pro&utm_term=promo] will be at EUR199.9, and HONOR Watch ES [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-watch-es?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=watch-es&utm_term=promo] will be with free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of EUR69.9).



Installments are now available at HIHONOR Spain [https://www.hihonor.com/france/index.html] for MagicBook Series and also from a EUR100 purchase. Customers can implement up to 4 terms of installments free of charge.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315378/HONOR_Halloween_2020_Offer.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315378/HONOR_Halloween_2020_Offer.jpg ]



What is more, customers have chances of winning gifts or extra discounts by subscribing to hihonor.com [http://www.hihonor.com/]. HIHONOR store has prepared HONOR Watch ES for UK customers, HONOR Watch GS Pro for France, HONOR 9X Pro for Spain, EUR10 coupons for Germany, and up to EUR110 coupons for Italy. The "100 Hours of Survival" role play game will be available for adventures on HIHONOR Halloween [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/halloween-100-hours-of-survival.html] since October 26(th). Besides, HONOR launches the HONOR TALENTS Global Design Awards for HONOR Watch ES, where winner's work will be recommended to HONOR Watch ES Watch Face Store. For HONOR Halloween 2020, fans can get up to 5 Halloween theme watch faces for free, with more details at HONOR Club [https://community.hihonor.com/].



About HONOR



HONOR is a leading tech brand for the global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.



For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.hihonor.com_&d=DwMFoQ&c=qwStF0e4-YFyvjCeML3ehA&r=T_jyx9ApCRCSDdP784xK5yfhp4XOoSq2wc1bbrPuvlM&m=NtBAjz58UTFddfjKJXRAD8H4HLMPz9tTpbdGGeQMrIg&s=aXhZwUYCgnmP2c9aqTfhsMy7tWxuLC0dZ_p9bWiZdYI&e=] or follow us on:



https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.facebook.com_honorglobal_&d=DwMFoQ&c=qwStF0e4-YFyvjCeML3ehA&r=T_jyx9ApCRCSDdP784xK5yfhp4XOoSq2wc1bbrPuvlM&m=NtBAjz58UTFddfjKJXRAD8H4HLMPz9tTpbdGGeQMrIg&s=0ymel2Ygy6tDWDL2y7wzNgQtq2c5BtutyAiDIvbrOXU&e=] https://twitter.com/Honorglobal [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__twitter.com_Honorglobal&d=DwMFoQ&c=qwStF0e4-YFyvjCeML3ehA&r=T_jyx9ApCRCSDdP784xK5yfhp4XOoSq2wc1bbrPuvlM&m=NtBAjz58UTFddfjKJXRAD8H4HLMPz9tTpbdGGeQMrIg&s=Zb7QmkJ4LCL3nsKGLx2jRMRS1Ug3gcoRmZ7PoJEKYYc&e=] https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.instagram.com_honorglobal_&d=DwMFoQ&c=qwStF0e4-YFyvjCeML3ehA&r=T_jyx9ApCRCSDdP784xK5yfhp4XOoSq2wc1bbrPuvlM&m=NtBAjz58UTFddfjKJXRAD8H4HLMPz9tTpbdGGeQMrIg&s=4nKHyxiPJtbiUjRdX6PJb75Luu0H4I7tDX_rzNH0uDU&e=] http://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial [http://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial]





[1] There is no limitations in

debit card usage, but local

credit cards is required.





[2] Installment is offered by

financial service providers,

while HIHONOR Germany acts as a

credit intermediary other than

a lender.







Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315382/HONOR_Halloween_2020_HIHONOR_Store.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315382/HONOR_Halloween_2020_HIHONOR_Store.jpg] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315378/HONOR_Halloween_2020_Offer.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315378/HONOR_Halloween_2020_Offer.jpg]



CONTACT: Wenxi Wang, wangwenxi@huawei.com; Shizheng Xu, xushizheng@huawei.com



Web site: www.hihonor.com/



