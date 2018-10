Lottoland: World's Largest Jackpot in History Ever - MegaMillions Mania Hits as US Jackpot Rolls Again

LONDON, October 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Bet with Lottoland for a chance to win $1.6 billion



Queues have reportedly[1] reached epic proportions in the US as the MegaMillions jackpot reaches a record $1.6 billion (EUR1.4bn or GBP1.2bn) - but Lottoland offers customers the chance to grab a slice of the jackpot from the comfort of their own home.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750902/Lottoland_Logo.jpg )



Today, the world is waking up to the biggest MegaMillions jackpot ever and the world's largest jackpot ever in history - but if those outside the US want to take part in the US Lottery, it could involve a cross-Atlantic flight and a long queue outside US newsagents - however, Lottoland customers can take part from the comfort of their own home or on their smartphone through the app. As well as offering customers a chance to bet on the outcome of the US lottery and the possibility of pocketing at least $1.6 billion (EUR1.4bn or GBP1.2bn) [2].



With no one matching all six numbers in the lottery since July 24th this year, the US lottery jackpot has continued to roll and today reaches a record $1.6 billion (EUR1.4bn or GBP1.2bn) [3].



Lottoland has compiled a short list of five amazing things consumers can buy for a $Billion -just in case consumers win and need some inspiration.





- The White House - Take over the White House and give Trump a run for his money.

The Presidential Property is reportedly worth a cool $397.9m[4]

- A 16th Century Manuscript - The Codex Leicester, Leonardo Da Vinci's manuscript from

the 16th Century - a mere snap at $30.8m[5]

- An Island - Eagle Island offers five acres of vivid landscape in Lake Vermilion. Eagle

Island is only a five-minute boat ride from the mainland and an absolute steal[6]

- Some fancy toilet paper [7] - Described as "taking you to another level of

sophistication", the 22 Karat paper roll would impress any visitors, right? And for

$1.2m a roll, this is a bargain

- Robby the Robot from Forbidden Planet [8] - Robby the Robot has also featured in The

Twilight Zone and The Addams Family. He became the most expensive movie prop ever sold

for $5.375m. Go on, give Robbie a new home

- Slam-dunk'd the Jackpot? Buy an NBA team[9] - According to Forbes.com, the New Orleans

Pelicans can be bought for a billion dollars





Nigel Birrell, CEO at Lottoland, said: "Reports show that people in the US are joining lengthy queues to get a ticket for the next draw, but those who don't fancy joining the line can take part from the comfort of their own home with Lottoland! Which is just as well considering that our research shows[10] we are often too polite for our own good when it comes to queuing. 67% of us would let someone with fewer items go ahead of us at a checkout and 42% of us wouldn't say anything if someone pushed in front of us - imagine if that person had the winning ticket?



"We haven't seen a jackpot like this since January 2016, when the US PowerBall hit a World Record $1.586bn. At the time, Lottoland experienced a 9000% increase in visitors to the site as people got involved from all over the world. We have already seen a 400% jump in people betting on the MegaMillions outcome this week."



In June this year, Lottoland set the Guinness World Record for the largest online gambling payout at EUR90m. Lottoland players keen to claim one of the world's biggest prize pots ever can do so via the world leading online betting operator at http://www.lottoland.com .



About Lottoland



Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in online lotto. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a unique and enhanced lottery experience, has been key to the company's success. In June 2018, Lottoland paid out EUR90 million to one lucky winner in Germany - this win has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the Largest online gambling payout. This is also the biggest payout for Lottoland to date.



The Gibraltar-based business is active in 13 markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 8 million customers worldwide. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office, the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli in Italy and the Northern Territory's Racing Commission in Australia.





1) https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/mega-millions-billion-1.4870876,

https://www.9and10news.com/2018/10/19/northern-michigan-gets-in-on-mega-millions-mania

,!

_https://www.wbay.com/content/news/Mega-Millions-mania-hits-Northeast-Wisconsin-49805

1561.html

2) MegaMillions - Tiers 1-3 are subject to 38% reduction as per T&C's

(https://www.lottoland.com/terms ), Tier 1 winning best are paid out as a 3- year

annuity or discounted lump sum at Lottoland's election.

3) MegaMillions - Tiers 1-3 are subject to 38% reduction as per T&C's

(https://www.lottoland.com/terms ), Tier 1 winning best are paid out as a 3- year

annuity or discounted lump sum at Lottoland's election.

4) http://uk.businessinsider.com/how-much-the-white-house-is-worth-cost-rent-2017-1?r=US&IR=T

5) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Codex_Leicester

6) https://www.privateislandsonline.com/united-states/minnesota/eagle-island-1

7) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ge1j1i2M97k

8) https://www.theguardian.com/film/gallery/2017/nov/27/the-worlds-most-expensive-film-props-and-costumes-in-pictures



9) https://www.forbes.com/nba-valuations/list/#tab:overall

[https://www.forbes.com/nba-valuations/list]

10) The study was conducted by OnePoll between 29th March and 4th April 2018 and

polled 2000 adults. Participants were recruited online and were paid to participate









Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750902/Lottoland_Logo.jpg









CONTACT: For more information contact: Lynsey Walden, knock.knock@fdcomms.co.uk, +44(0)2920-020360, Jess Childs or Bethan Rees, Front Door Communications, +44(0)2920-020360, knock.knock@fdcomms.co.uk, or Laura Pearson, Head of Corporate Affairs at Lottoland, laura.pearson@lottoland.com, media@lottoland.com