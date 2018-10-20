LumiThera, Inc. Selected to Present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit 2018 at the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Chicago, IL

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiThera(®) Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing photobiomodulation (PBM) therapies for ocular disorders and disease, today announced that it will present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (OIS@AAO) meeting on October 25, 2018, in Chicago, IL.



OIS unites industry, entrepreneurial and clinical leaders to collaborate on the development and commercialization of innovative drugs and devices to address unmet clinical needs. "We welcome the opportunity to present our company and our vision with other leaders in the ophthalmic industry at the OIS," said Clark Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO of LumiThera.



Dr. Tedford's talk will highlight results from LumiThera's LIGHTSITE I Study and provide an update on the development of the Valeda(®) Light Delivery System, which is being studied for the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration.



Details of the presentations are as follows:



Meeting: OIS@AAO Session title: Company Showcase 1 Date: Thursday, October 25, 2018 Time: 9:35-9:41 AM CT Location: Marriott Marquis Chicago Presenter: Clark Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO of LumiThera, Inc



About LumiThera, Inc. LumiThera is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on treating people affected by ocular disorders and diseases including dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 65. The company is a leader in the use of PBM for treatment of acute and chronic ocular diseases and disorders. The company is developing the office-based Valeda(®) Light Delivery System to be used by eye care specialists as medical treatments.



The Valeda Light Delivery System has been granted authorization to use the CE Mark by an EU Notified Body as required for commercial use in the European Union only. Valeda(TM) is not approved for use by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.



