Centric Software PLM Inks Partnerships with CLO, Browzwear and EFI Optitex

CAMPBELL, California, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to develop innovations that drive retail transformation for brands, retailers and manufacturers, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader Centric Software has pioneered a true, fully digital, 3D design and development workflow with integration to multiple, leading 3D fashion solutions. Centric Software provides the most innovative PLM solutions [https://www.centricsoftware.com/what-is-centric-plm/] to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.



Guided by Centric's Customer Advisory Board, made of industry-leading brands, retailers and manufacturers, and its strong PLM user base composed of 1,000 brands [https://www.centricsoftware.com/references/] worldwide, Centric's digital 3D product creation workflow is 3D software-agnostic encompassing several 3D fashion solutions, such as CLO, Browzwear and EFI Optitex to start.



"In recent years, innovative fashion and apparel brands have begun leveraging 3D technology because it can offer so many crucial benefits. Depending on the goals and the type of product being developed, many 3D systems are often used to produce the desired result. Pursuing a 3D-agnostic strategy and connecting Centric PLM with multiple 3D systems offers a 360-degree view of this development," explains Steve Chastain, VP, Head of Global IT at Volcom.



"We began piloting a Browzwear to Centric integration in early 2019 quickly enlarging to also include CLO and EFI Optitex. Getting user feedback was key in order to provide the right expected value and benefits," says Ron Watson, VP Product at Centric Software. "Our experience with leading brands and retailers led us to the conclusion that they use more than one single 3D solution and will continue to do so."



"By offering a series of Centric PLM 3D Connectors, our vision is to provide a seamless 3D workflow - from product design and simulation to entire collection reviews - with 3D information coming from many different sources and types of solutions. Centric PLM provides a central library of 3D assets enabling product designers and developers to take full advantage of end-to-end Centric 8 PLM and using 3D information for ideation, design and fit reviews, tech pack development, requests for quotation and co-creation with suppliers for true, end-to-end digital transformation."



"Bringing 3D design and development capabilities into Centric PLM has significant operational and strategic benefit potential for us. For the past year, we've been developing some of our designs in 3D, and the Centric 3D Connect will provide us with significant time savings and streamline the workflow for our designers and developers. It will also enable us to use 3D product renderings throughout the whole product lifecycle, supporting sales and marketing teams for our buyer's guide," explains Frank Potts, Business Consultant and Rebecca Johansen, R&D Manager, at Helly Hansen.



Centric's 3D Connectors offer benefits such as reduced time to market, lowered development costs, increased product innovation and a smaller environmental footprint.



The new Centric 3D Connectors also drive efficiency for fashion and apparel brands specializing in personalization or made-to-measure by automatically updating product designs and fit via virtual samples. They can also share photorealistic 3D models with customers for review and approval prior to production; Centric is also a pioneer in this domain.



"Centric is very innovation-focused, and their series of PLM 3D Connectors is the latest in a long stream of market-first, market-leading tools," says David Grant, Vice President, Design and Supply Chain Systems at Fast Retailing. "We're very excited about linking multiple 3D fashion software solutions with Centric PLM and the 3D vision that Centric has put into place."



Centric Software's 3D Connector series reinforces Centric 8 PLM as the hub of 3D activity at every stage of the product lifecycle. In 2018, Centric launched the 3D Sample Review mobile app to review digital samples in virtual fit scenarios within Centric PLM. Centric 8 PLM v6.6, released earlier this year, includes a powerful new 3D Viewer, to assess and share comments for 3D designs and samples.



"We are excited to announce the first step of our new, end-to-end digital 3D development workflow," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "3D is taking on critical importance in product design, development and customer experience, and we are proud to innovate solutions that enable our customers to achieve strategic and operational goals such as increased business growth and an improved environmental footprint."



From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB provides innovative PLM technology and key industry learnings for emerging brands. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) offers a new fully visual and digital experience for collaboration and decision-making and includes the Centric Buying Board to transform internal buying sessions and maximize retail value and the Centric Concept Board for driving creativity and evolving product concepts. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.



Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes , the world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and PLM solutions.



Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016 and 2018.



Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



