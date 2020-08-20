Mhome Sheds Light on Post COVID-19 Challenges and Opportunities in 'China's Davos'

WUHAN, China, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mhome Group(000667.sz) ("the company"), a top Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, implements measures to boost agriculture productivity and eco-friendly housing in China as the country's economy turns to focus on the domestic market amid global challenges. The announcement comes as Mhome Group president Liu Daoming attended "Business Management in the Post COVID-19 Era: Challenges and Opportunities" forum on August 12 and shed lights on challenges and opportunities in business management.



The forum is part of the "2020 Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum · Wuhan Special Summit", known as China's Davos.



"The Chinese economy is shifting from the international market to the domestic market, and from the coastal to the central. Located in central China, Wuhan is revealing great potentials of development in the coming years," said Liu. "As a company based in Wuhan, we will double-down on our strategic layout of modern agriculture and smart housing manufacturing to ensure food safety and supply and provide greener constructions for consumers."



As global food security faces significant challenges caused by multi-factors including the COVID-19, locust swarms, and extreme weather, Mhome's modern agriculture business improves agricultural productivity, farmer's income and ensure food safety and supply in China through its innovative integrated ecological system. The company also signed a cooperation agreement with Huazhong Agricultural University to promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.



In the post COVID-19 era, consumers are turning to more eco-friendly housing such as prefabricated constructions while China also launched a series of policies to accelerate the development of the industry. Based on consumer insight and policy guidance, Mhome focuses on developing green, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly prefabricated constructions. Compared with traditional construction, Mhome's prefabricated construction can reduce water waste by 80%, energy waste by 70%, time by 70%, and material and land usage by 20%, as well as nearly five tons of construction waste per square meter during construction.



Mhome will continue to prioritize social responsibility and improve well-being within society.



About Mhome Group



Mhome Group (000667.sz) was established in 1989 as a developer of residential and urban homes properties and provider of urban and rural construction services. Headquartered in Wuhan, China, Mhome is now a listed company with a prominent presence in multiple industries including smart housing manufacturing, modern agriculture, and industrial revitalization of small towns.



