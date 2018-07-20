Norgine Opens Its New German Offices in Wettenberg

AMSTERDAM, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Norgine continues its investment to underpin its growth strategy



Germany is the largest product sales market for Norgine



Norgine B.V. today announced that it has opened new offices in Germany, Im Westpark 14 35435, Wettenberg, Germany.



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )



Norgine is a leading European specialist pharma company which has been established for over 110 years with headquarters in the Netherlands. Norgine acquires, develops, manufactures and commercialises transformative products meeting patients' needs in specialist therapy areas - gastroenterology, hepatology, cancer and supportive care, and a portfolio of well established brands.



Norgine has been established in Germany since 1928 and employs over 100 staff in commercial, development and other support functions. Norgine's key leading products in Germany are - PLENVU(R), XIFAXAN(R), MOVICOL(R), MOVIPREP(R), LYMPHOSEEK(R) and DANTRIUM (R).



Peter Stein, CEO of Norgine said: "We are confident that our new offices in Germany will help us to maintain the supply of our transformative products and high quality service to healthcare organisations and patients. We believe that this investment will continue to support our strong "One Norgine" team who share, with our partners a vision for improving patients' lives."



The office was officially opened by Peter Stein and was attended by the Head of the Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Affairs, Prof. Dr. Helge Braun and Mr Thomas Brunner, Mayor of Wettenberg.



