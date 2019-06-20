Grand Slam Tennis Champion, Naomi Osaka, Named Newest bareMinerals Global Ambassador

Full of determination, Free of doubt



NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- bareMinerals--a global brand that believes in clean, performance-driven beauty--announces professional tennis player and reigning US Open and Australian Open champion, Naomi Osaka, as its latest Power of Good Ambassador.



Osaka joins the company alongside Clean Beauty Ambassador, Hailey Bieber, Global Beauty Ambassador, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fellow Power of Good Ambassador, Letitia Wright.



Ranked No. 1 in the world by the Women's Tennis Association, Osaka will serve as the face of the brand's bestselling BAREPRO Performance Wear Foundation. Much like Osaka, BAREPRO takes high performance to a whole new level. The makeup provides all-day coverage in a cruelty-free, clean-beauty formula that's clinically shown to improve the look of skin's texture over time.



"We chose Naomi not only because of her extraordinary athletic abilities and unmistakable passion for her craft, but also for the confidence, poise and perseverance she demonstrates on and off the court," said Jill Scalamandre, President, bareMinerals. "She is a remarkable person, and I am thrilled to welcome her to the bareMinerals family."



Osaka, who represents Japan and trains in America, is the daughter of a Japanese mother and Haitian father. She is the first Asian player to be ranked No. 1 in singles, as well as the first woman to win consecutive Grand Slam singles titles since Serena Williams in 2015. A multicultural star with dedicated fans around the globe, the 21-year-old phenom continues to break barriers and shatter stereotypes with every forceful swing of her racket.



"To me, The Power of Good means being the best version of yourself without sacrificing integrity or putting others down," said Osaka, Power of Good Ambassador. "With bareMinerals BAREPRO Foundation, I don't have to compromise clean beauty and natural-looking results for performance. These formulas keep up with my active lifestyle and never fail to deliver."



bareMinerals' latest campaign stars Osaka and was shot by world-renowned photographer Zoey Grossman at the iconic Sheats-Goldstein Residence overlooking Los Angeles, California. Her look was created by bareMinerals Global Makeup Artist, Nikki DeRoest, and it was all about letting the real, authentic Osaka shine. Campaign images show Osaka's feminine beauty on and off the court. Her style is effortless glamour with a little bit of edge.



bareMinerals is CLEAN WITHOUT COMPROMISE. All products are 100% Cruelty-Free + Free of Parabens, Phthalates, Formaldehyde, Chemical Sunscreens, Triclosan, Triclocarban, Propylene Glycol, Mineral Oil, Coal Tar and Microbeads. Clean minerals are at the heart and soul of every bareMinerals product, and the brand remains committed to keeping potentially questionable ingredients off your skin and out of the environment. After two decades in the beauty industry, bareMinerals continues to deliver high-performance formulas and extraordinary sensorial experiences. Good for everyone, good for the world. That's THE POWER OF GOOD.



New BAREPRO Performance Wear Foundations are available now.



