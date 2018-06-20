TrialScope Selected by Leading Global Pharmaceutical Company to Support Clinical Trial Disclosure and Transparency

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialScope [http://www.trialscope.com/], the global software leader in clinical trial transparency and compliance solutions, today announced that it has been selected by GlaxoSmithKline plc to facilitate clinical trial disclosure and transparency which amounts to disclosing more than 1,200 records per year from studies conducted in over 90 countries around the globe.



With this agreement, GlaxoSmithKline will implement two of TrialScope's solutions: TrialScope Disclosure Management and TrialScope Transparency Management.



TrialScope's Disclosure Management solution centralizes, tracks and complies with clinical trial disclosure processes, mitigating compliance risks, and giving sponsors greater control over their clinical trial disclosure. The solution has been proven to reduce data entry, review, and approval times by as much as 85 percent.



TrialScope's Transparency Management solution enables sponsors to engage with patients and the public via a user-friendly website to openly share certified clinical trial information and results.



"We are thrilled to be working with GlaxoSmithKline to support its global trial disclosure and transparency management," said Jeff Kozloff, TrialScope CEO. "This agreement also marks a significant milestone for TrialScope, as we are now the disclosure and transparency solution for 13 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies in the world."



Currently, TrialScope customers are responsible for more than 40 percent of industry-sponsored clinical trials registered on clinicaltrials.gov and more than 45 percent of all industry trials on EU CTR.



About TrialScope TrialScope simplifies the complexities of clinical trial transparency. TrialScope's award-winning, proven solutions have been implemented successfully and rigorously tested in the most complex environments and are managing disclosures for sponsors that are responsible for over 40 percent of industry sponsored clinical trials posted on clinicaltrials.gov. The Company's market-driven solutions and expertise enable sponsors to improve performance, mitigate compliance risk, and ultimately optimize efficiencies with clinical content lifecycle management tools, expertise and processes. TrialScope technologies are offered via a validation-ready SaaS platform hosted in a private cloud. For more information, visit www.trialscope.com [http://www.trialscope.com/]



