Honor Partners with Central Saint Martins to Explore Future of Design with Honor 10

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand, is the proud technology sponsor of the 2018 Central Saint Martins Degree Shows. Since color has a potent emotional significance within the history of design, Honor has partnered with the Central Saint Martins Degree Show 2018 to explore this concept and the relationship between art, design and technological innovation, inspiring young people's creativity.



Launched with the theme 'Beauty in AI', the Honor 10 has an exceptional AI camera and it will play a key role in the show as the camera used by selected Central Saint Martins students to document and share their final projects. A documentary video exploring the inspiration for the Honor 10 Phantom color scheme will share the students' stories about their work with technology and design. Find the video here: https://youtu.be/IW2UJOzmwdg [https://youtu.be/IW2UJOzmwdg]



The partnership with the renowned London school of art and design on various projects, now includes the new Honor Art prize, an award for a final degree work that celebrates the innovative use of color and technology in artistic practice. The 2018 inaugural prize was awarded to MA Fine Art student Marco Pantaleoni for his series of works in 3D scanning, photography and painting.



Receiving his award, Marco said: "I feel honored and grateful for this prize, which is an inspiring recognition that confirms the concepts behind my artistic research. Like Honor, technology is an essential part of my practice, and through color it takes sensitive and meaningful shapes."



As part of Honor's Global Theme Design Contest, there will be a collaborative Honor x CSM theme. Mr. Alex Schady, the Program Leader of the Fine Art Program at Central Saint Martins, will serve as one of the key members of the judging panel. With a broad interdisciplinary practice that includes drawing, video, sculpture and performance, Mr. Schady will select the winners for their cutting-edge mobile Internet design concepts.



"At Honor, we bring together the best of innovation, fashionable craftsmanship and engineering to create devices that stand out and help you express your fierce individuality. We are also honored and proud to sponsor Central Saint Martins to provide a creative outlet for a generation of young creative talent," said George Zhao, President of Honor.



Stephen Beddoe, the Director of External Relations, Central Saint Martins said, "It's been a pleasure for our creative students to be working with honor during the Central Saint Martins Graduate Degree Shows this year. Our students, who come to us from all over the world, are talented, individual and always pushing at the edges of their art and design work, as well as their own self-expression. They are brave in all aspects of their creative lives. The powerful technology and beautiful design of the Honor 10 has allowed our students to make new work, and record and broadcast their creative process to the world."



As the technology sponsor of the Central Saint Martins Degree Shows, Honor will collaborate with the school to explore the intersections between art, design and technological innovation. An Honor 10 Photo Experience Zone will be created for the Central Saint Martins Degree Show Two, 20 to 24 June, alongside some of the world's greatest design work.



The launch of the Honor 10, Honor's flagship smartphone for 2018, revealed two major ground-breaking and industry leading smartphone technologies to consumers. The first was the advanced AI 2.0 technology, applied chiefly to the smartphone's dual-lens camera. Second, was the Honor 10 CMF([1])design, a 3D glass back with a stunning nano-scale optical coating composed of 15 layers of shimmering color. Honor 10 has recorded a sales volume at over 1 million, after only one month of its initial launch in China and one week after the global launch in London.





About Honor



Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.



For more information, please visit Honor online at www.hihonor.com [http://www.hihonor.com/] or follow us on: https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ [https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/] https://twitter.com/Honorglobal [https://twitter.com/Honorglobal] https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ [https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/] https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal [https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal]



About Central Saint Martins, UAL



Central Saint Martins, UAL is globally renowned for the creative energy of its students, staff and graduates. Its educational reputation across art, design and performance is demonstrated by the ever-growing achievements of its alumni who include Grace Wales Bonner, Terence Conran, Michael Fassbender, Antony Gormley, Craig Green, Tom Hardy, Isaac Julien, Jean Jullien, Christopher Kane, Mary Katrantzou, Helen Marten, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, Morag Myerscough, Laure Prouvost and Raqib Shaw among many others.



In 2016, Central Saint Martins launched Creative Unions, an initiative bringing together projects that demonstrate how creativity has no boundaries - geographical, social or disciplinary - and can challenge and shape our world.



Central Saint Martins is part of University of the Arts London (UAL), an international centre for innovative teaching and research in arts, design, fashion, communication and the performing arts. The University is made up of six Colleges: Camberwell College of Arts, Central Saint Martins, Chelsea College of Arts, London College of Communication, London College of Fashion and Wimbledon College of Arts.



www.arts.ac.uk/csm [http://www.arts.ac.uk/csm]



