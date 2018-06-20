Europe looks down under for commodities trading solutions

BRISBANE, Australia, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian software specialist Scalable Data Systems has successfully wooed a European giant with its signature product, Scalable Commodity.



With a EUR4 billion turnover in 2017 and operations in 16 countries, Danish Agro had been in the market for a new common ERP system for its Agribusiness DK, Agribusiness International and agri-related business units for some time.



After a wide-ranging review, Danish Agro chose Scalable's powerful and flexible Commodity Trading module integrated with Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Finance Operations ERP.



"Other products were evaluated," Danish Agro's CIO Bo Ronn said, "but none of the others were developed enough for implementation in Dynamics 365."



The deal between Brisbane-based Scalable and the European agricultural group follows a four-month product trial in 2017.



Danish Agro enlisted iStone of Sweden to work with Scalable Data Systems, installing Dynamics 365 with the Scalable Commodity solution built in.



Partner companies Hankkija, Swedish Agro and Hedegaard then tested the integrated solution in a series of workshops, concluding the product met most core needs in its grain and crop business.



Scalable CEO Brett Crew said the Danish Agro deal reflects his company's 30 years' experience in the industry and its commitment to software excellence.



"With existing CTRM industry applications approaching their use-by date, we saw an opportunity to develop a product which dovetails into the fastest-growing enterprise management system," he said.



Scalable has built strong relationships with clients across a range of commodity industries around the world, giving the tech company an insight into the logistics and information management issues traders face daily.



"Price volatility in commodity markets is the new norm," Mr. Crew said.



"It's a challenging world for traders looking for the best pricing strategy and manufacturers managing the cost of raw materials."



In a bid to minimize risk, the commodity sector is looking for more ways of quoting and pricing raw materials.



"In today's fast-moving markets, clients are looking for one version of the truth. The era of stand-alone, satellite software in the commodities trading world is over," Mr Crew said.



The natively built Scalable Commodity CTRM module has met Microsoft's highest standard for partner-developed software and is now Microsoft Dynamics 365 Certified.



Implementation started in January 2018 across Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany and Finland with an estimated 750 Scalable Commodity (CTRM) users expected to be live on completion.



