Hisense F50 5G Launches with UNISOC 5G Chipset T7510

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, a world leading provider of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, today announced the UNISOC T7510-powered Hisense F50 5G was officially unveiled on April 20.



The UNISOC 5G chipset T7510 is based on an octa-core architecture with 4x Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It also has a 800MHz IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU and a V510 baseband. With the Compatability of both SA and NSA modes, supports sub-6GHz 5G bands (n41/n78/n79) with up to 100MHz of bandwidth and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G networks, local connectivity includes Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5.0.



The Hisense F50 5G is equipped with a 5010mAh battery, and supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with an 8mm large PC-level heat pipe for heat dissipation.



The phone also packs a quad camera setup on the back consisting of an 8-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP focal length lens, a 2MP ultra-macro lens and a 48MP main camera. Hisense F50 5G has a capturing facility of 4K high-resolution videos at 30fps, with video stabilization, which enables dynamic video shooting clearer and more stable.



In terms of price, it will cost RMB 2199 (~USA$ 310) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model.



UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and AIoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in the field of IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, TV etc. With estimated 4,500 staff, 15 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC has become the top 3 mobile chipsets supplier in terms of global market share, the leading 5G company in World and one of the largest chipset providers for IoT and connectivity devices in China. For more information, please visit http://www.unisoc.com/ [http://www.unisoc.com/].



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157183/UNISOC_T7510.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157183/UNISOC_T7510.jpg]



