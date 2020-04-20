SC Johnson Donates $1 Million to COVID-19 Efforts Across Europe

Financial Support and Product Donations to Help Healthcare Organisations and Frontline Workers Across 15 European Countries as Part of Global Efforts to Combat COVID-19



RACINE, Wisconsin, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of global efforts to combat COVID-19, SC Johnson, an industry-leading manufacturer of household cleaning brands, has donated $1 million to support response efforts across Europe.



This donation is part of the $10 million the company has made to-date in donations to help organisations fight the spread and impact of the virus around the world. Most recently, SC Johnson announced a partnership with Save the Children [https://www.scjohnson.com/en/press-releases/2020/april/sc-johnson-and-save-the-children-join-forces] to educate and enable children worldwide to better cope with the pandemic.



"Everyone in our SC Johnson family is committed to supporting those on the front lines of this pandemic and the most vulnerable in our communities," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We are incredibly proud to support organisations across the globe that are providing immediate resources and help to those who need it, and we remain humbled by their efforts."



Donations are being made to a range of institutions and projects across 15 European countries, which are supporting efforts to tackle COVID-19. These include:





-- Supporting the NHS Charities Together in the U.K. will provide support

to NHS patients through the NHS staff, volunteers and Carers on the

frontline, with a focus on caring for mental well-being along with

providing necessities such as food and longer-term recovery.

-- Partnering with Red Cross Societies across Austria, Hungary, Germany and

the U.K., helping to deliver essential items to both health workers and

those most vulnerable.

-- Providing equipment to Luigi Sacco Hospital through Fondazione Francesca

Rava in Italy, alongside contributions to two chosen charities: Lega

Italiana per la Lotta contro i Tumori (LILT) and OBM ONLUS, a charity

supporting pregnant women and newborn babies who may be affected by the

virus.

-- Working with charitable organisations Gute Nacht Bus and Tafel Erkrath

in Germany to provide social support, shelter, transportation and food

to vulnerable groups.

-- Helping Stockholm Stadsmission to provide food and support to the

homeless.

-- Aiding the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation in providing a Helpline

service for older people to get access to psychological counselling,

support with basic food supplies and access to online shopping for those

who can't use the internet.

-- Partnering globally with Save the Children, which will help educate and

enable children worldwide, including those in the U.K. and Spain, to

cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. This new partnership will focus on

helping children and their loved ones respond to this and future public

health threats.

SC Johnson continues to assess ways to address the needs of people around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.



For more information on how to help protect your family, please visit www.scjohnson.com/covid19 [http://www.scjohnson.com/covid19] and the CDC's website, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/ [https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/]



About SC Johnson



SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates.



www.scjohnson.com [http://www.scjohnson.com/]



