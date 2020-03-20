Trina Solar announces mass production of 500W+ Duomax V& Tallmax V modules

The firm leads the global photovoltaic industry into the solar 5.0 era



CHANGZHOU, China, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, 2020, Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a global leading provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, announced the pilot line for the mass production of the 500W+ Duomax V and Tallmax V ("V series") modules. The event marks another milestone achieved by the company this year after the global launch of the V series on February 27.



The 500W+ V series modules, with a conversion efficiency reaching 21%, boast a power output exceeding over 500W. Incorporating 210mm cells, the 500W+ V series modules come in two versions - the Duomax V bifacial double-glass modules and Tallmax V back sheet modules and can be seamlessly connected to existing mainstream photovoltaic system designs, including tracking solutions. Based on Trina Solar's superior multi-busbar technology, the modules incorporate an innovative design that integrates advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies, eliminating the potential risks associated with ultra-high power modules: voltage, current and thermal overload as well as micro cracks. To address the new challenges, Initiated by Trina Solar, the company and its partners jointly developed several industry firsts: a high-speed non-destructive cutting technology, uniform welding for multi-busbar solar modules made of 210mm cells, a new methodology for automated layout of solar panels as well as laminated welding equipment capable of handling mass production. These firsts, when integrated into the production process, help to achieve steady production.



Trina Solar vice general manager and executive vice president Yin Rongfang said, "the 500W+ V series modules are the result of many technological improvements to the manufacturing process undertaken over the last 20+ years combined with our accumulated experience in many aspects of the end-to-end process, including product integration and downstream systems. We are encouraged by the fact that the products have received wide attention and recognition from our industry colleagues, customers and media since their launch. The 500W+ V series modules not only bring us to a new breakthrough point for customer value maximization, but also inject a new driving force for value growth into the whole photovoltaic industry chain. The successful pilot line for the mass production of the 500W+ V series modules has laid a solid foundation for the capacity expansion to 5.5 GW this year, leading the global photovoltaic industry into the solar 5.0 era and a win-win market for ultra-high power modules."



The Duomax V bifacial double-glass modules has passed the TUV Rheinland photovoltaic module IEC test and been granted the IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 PV module performance standards certificates. Trina Solar's 500W+ V series modules are one of the first ultra-high power modules to be certified by authoritative testing institutions.



Photo: https://mgr.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/Vertex_v_dual.png [https://mgr.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/Vertex_v_dual.png] Caption: Trina Solar's Duomax V bifacial double-glass modules



About Trina Solar



Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is a global leading provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, with its main business focused on PV products, PV systems and smart energy solutions. Its business covers R&D, production and sales of PV modules, power stations and system equipment, PV power generation and operations services, smart microgrids, development and sales of multi-energy systems, as well as operation and management of energy cloud platforms. In 2018, the company took the lead in evolving into a brand in the world of energy IoT (internet of things), established the Trina Solar IoT Industry Development Alliance and the New Energy IoT Industry Innovation Center in concert with the industry's leading producers and research institutes both in and outside of China, built an innovative platform for research into energy IoT as well as an IoT ecosphere with numerous partners and is committed to becoming a global leader in the smart energy sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com [http://www.trinasolar.com/].



