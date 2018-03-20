Invictus Opens TSX Venture Exchange Trading as GENE for the First Time

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Company's Chief Evangelist Officer, Rock Legend Gene Simmons On Hand as Trading Opened



INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (FRA: 8IS1) is pleased to announce that today, Gene Simmons, Chief Evangelist Officer for the company and its management team opened the trading day at the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). The appearance coincides with the company changing its share ticker from IMH to GENE.



"To have a cannabis company like Invictus open the trading at TSXV, one of the world's best trading communities, is truly inspiring," said Invictus Chairman and CEO Dan Kriznic. "With our footprint in Ontario and Alberta on track for full production over the next 12 months, and poised to help supply Canada's dynamic consumer marketplace with a wide variety of strains and extracts."



Invictus changed its TSX Venture symbol from IMH to GENE, effective immediately for trading commencing on March 20, 2018, to reflect the importance of the company's new partnership with rock icon and branding genius Gene Simmons, anticipating that Simmons will play a vital role as the company marches into this historic year for Canada and cannabis.



Simmons will be involved on a variety of different areas. His key focus will be on helping the company forge its public awareness strategy. Additionally, he will make appearances at the annual general meeting, investor meetings, and trade shows, and will serve as a media spokesperson. His efforts will be performed in accordance with the strict regulations of Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), the Food and Drugs Act (FDA) and the Narcotic Control Regulations (NCR).



Simmons explored a number of potential cannabis partnerships before deciding to work with Invictus.



"As I learned more about the changing sentiment of the public and investors, I was enthusiastic to invest in the Cannabis space. I did my due diligence with the available information on the top 10 Licensed Cannabis Producers in Canada, including a number of face-to-face interviews," said Simmons. "They have a leadership that has the potential to change that and a solid plan for growth."



About Invictus



Invictus operates cannabis companies in Canada with the vision of producing a variety of high quality and low cost cannabis products and strains to the global market place as regulations permit. Gene Simmons, music legend and media mogul, conveys the vision of Invictus as the Chief Evangelist Officer.



Invictus operates two cannabis production sites under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR ") in Canada and has over 95,000 square feet of cannabis production capacity at the licensed production sites. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Acreage Pharms Ltd. ("Acreage Pharms "), located in West-Central Alberta on 150 acres, has approximately 40,000 square feet of cannabis ready production with its recently completed Phase 2 expansion. The Company intends on expanding to 120,000 square feet by the end of 2018 once Phase 3 is complete.



Invictus also owns 50% of AB Laboratories Inc. ("AB Labs"), a licensed producer under the ACMPR located in Hamilton, Ontario. AB Labs currently operates in a 16,000 square foot facility and recently acquired a facility adjacent to the existing property that will allow for a total of 56,000 square feet of cultivation space ready for production by June 2018. During the first quarter of 2018 AB Labs submitted a secondary license to Health Canada for a nearby property on 100 acres under the name AB Ventures Inc. ("AB Ventures"). Invictus has committed $5.5 million in cash to AB Ventures to secure its 33 1/3 percent ownership and allow AB Ventures to build its first 20,000 square foot facility on the 100-acre property.



Combined, the licensed producers owned by Invictus expect to have approximately 200,000 square feet of cannabis production capacity by the end of 2018 and 520,000 square feet of cannabis production capacity by the end of 2019.



In addition to the ACMPR licenses, the Company has an 82.5% investment in Future Harvest Development Ltd. a high quality Fertilizer and Nutrients manufacturer based in Kelowna, British Columbia that has been in operation for over 20 years under the brand Plant Life Products and Holland Secret.



For more information, please visit http://www.invictus-md.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the potential production capacity of AB Labs, the completion of AB Ventures and Acreage Pharms' production facilities, the granting of regulatory approval and anticipated timing of AB Labs reaching full production capacity, the granting of AB Labs secondary license, the granting of a sales license under the ACMPR to Acreage Pharms, expected sales of inventory and the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in Canada in 2018 are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the potential production capacity of AB Labs, the completion of AB Ventures and Acreage Pharms' production facilities, the granting of regulatory approval and anticipated timing of AB Labs reaching full production capacity, the granting of AB Labs secondary license, the granting of a sales license under the ACMPR to Acreage Pharms, expected sales of inventory and the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in Canada in 2018. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, AB Labs will not be successful in reaching its potential production capacity, AB Ventures and Acreage Pharms' production facilities will not be completed as anticipated, regulatory approval will not be granted as anticipated and therefore, the anticipated timing of AB Labs reaching full production capacity will be delayed, AB Labs not be granted their secondary license, Acreage Pharms will not be granted its sales license under the ACMPR, expected sales of inventory will not be met and the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in Canada will not occur at all or as expected. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







On Behalf of the Board,

Dan Kriznic

Chairman & CEO

Larry Heinzlmeir

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Invictus MD Strategies Corp.

+1-604-537-8676





In the United States

Terry L. Wills

President

Wills Communications, Inc.

+1-310-877-1458









