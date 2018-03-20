Impact Radius Unveils Company Rebrand to 'Impact' - Launches Integrated Marketing Technology Platform to Simplify and Optimize Paid Marketing and

SANTA BARBARA, California, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Impact provides transformative marketing technology to grow a brand's business, combining three solutions into a unified platform to meet marketers' demand for greater simplicity, transparency, performance, and confidence across paid marketing and media



Impact Radius [http://www.impactradius.com ], provider of a natively-integrated marketing platform that measures, manages, and optimizes brands' paid marketing and media investments, today announced the launch of its new company brand, Impact, and unified marketing technology platform. The new platform is designed to help marketers stop ad fraud, make decisions confidently, create new performance partnerships, and grow their business globally.



As part of the rebrand, the company has integrated its three solutions: Forensiq (acquired in 2016), Altitude (formerly ClearSaleing and Media Manager, acquired in 2015), and Radius (formerly Impact Radius and Partner Manager) into one natively integrated marketing platform of essential marketing technologies for fraud detection and prevention; media measurement, attribution, and mix optimization; management, payment, optimization, and growth of traditional performance marketing, and strategic business partnerships. Solution overviews are:



Forensiq: Powered by machine learning, Forensiq offers a sophisticated, multi-channel fraud detection solution with a particular focus on advanced mobile fraud detection techniques, including device hijacking detection and user behavior clustering analysis to ensure marketers are protected in the fast-growing mobile channel. Given Forensiq's heritage working with the supply side in rooting out fraud at the source, it has the capacity to detect more fraud for both the demand and supply sides. As the digital armor protecting marketing and ad spend, Forensiq detects and protects against fraud in pre-bid and post-buy, and at all points in the marketing funnel from impression to conversion, offering a unique fraud-first approach to verification.



Altitude: Altitude is a marketer's trusted system of record for tracking, ingesting, cleansing, normalizing, and enhancing all cross-channel marketing data. Everything from marketing KPIs, including lifetime value (LTV) and acquisition performance metrics, to deep insights are consistently measured and effortlessly derived from a trustworthy, cross-device view of the customer journey. Altitude leverages sophisticated machine learning algorithmic attribution and media mix modelling to move beyond last click measurement and help marketers make informed and confident decisions on how to best allocate their marketing spend and effectively drive growth.



Radius: Marketers rely on Radius to create new and direct performance partnerships, including traditional affiliates, influencers, and strategic business development partnerships. Radius simplifies the discovery, contracting, tracking, reporting, and payment processing, so partnership managers can focus on optimizing each relationship for growth and ROI. With cross-channel and cross-device journey reporting, Radius shows partners' performance in context. And with new Dynamic Payouts functionality, it's easy to pay each partner based on the specific value they drive, whether that value comes early or late in the conversion path.



As marketing technology continues to evolve, tech stacks grow more complex, and data becomes more complicated to analyze and interpret, Impact's new marketing technology platform aims to simplify things by offering precise and actionable intelligence so marketers, brands, and agencies can maximize growth, and ultimately regain confidence in marketing spend.



"Impact's new marketing technology platform is designed to help marketers execute and improve their paid marketing and media strategies through more simplified, scalable, efficient, and effective technology," said David A. Yovanno, CEO, Impact.



"Answering brands' demands for simplification, transparency, performance, and trust across their paid marketing and media spend, Impact is proud to be first-to-market with a natively integrated core marketing suite of this kind. For example, we are the first to be able to identify and cleanse fraud before measurement, and to apply marketing intelligence and algorithmic attribution to inform optimal investments in advertising and commission payments to performance partnerships," Yovanno added. "Impact is committed to building disruptive, customer-driven technologies that make marketing easier and more effective, while giving brands the confidence they need to scale their business growth through marketing."



"We're excited about Impact's new integrated marketing platform and are currently using Radius to grow our global performance partnerships. We firmly believe in the company's vision and integrated solutions strategy and think it will help brands achieve more transparency and trust in their marketing spend. We're also very optimistic that Altitude can improve our marketing ROI and are in the process of evaluating it as key component of our marketing ecosystem," said Carlo Savino, Executive Director, N.A. eCommerce, Lenovo.



About Impact: Impact is a marketing technology company helping brands grow by optimizing their paid marketing and media spend. The Impact platform was designed to respond to marketers' demands for simplicity, transparency, performance, and confidence to drive growth through marketing. Impact's platform is the first native integration of leading solutions to stop ad fraud, enable more confident decisions through media measurement, attribution, and mix optimization, and create new performance partnerships, including with influencers and strategic partners.



Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 300 employees and seven offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more visit http://www.Impact.com.







