Vistra Strengthens Capital Markets Business with Acquisition of Canyon CTS

Vistra, one of the world's leading providers of international incorporations, trust, fiduciary, private office, and fund administration services, has announced the acquisition of Canyon CTS ("Canyon"), a boutique capital markets corporate and trust business headquartered in Shannon, Ireland, with offices in Dublin and New York. This sees Vistra's presence in Ireland grow significantly, following the acquisition of Dublin based Squires Gilbride last month and the acquisition of the Corporate Services business of Deutsche Bank's Global Transaction Banking division announced in 2017, which operates in eight jurisdictions including Ireland.



Canyon provides corporate and trust services for structured finance deals; corporate restructuring support and services in relation to the aircraft leasing industry including Asset-Backed Securitisation ("ABS") transactions. It has recently been appointed on three aircraft leasing ABS contracts as the Managing Agent.



Founded in late 2014, Canyon has grown to a team of 32 and will remain the same under Vistra, with existing Managing Director, Andrew Ryan, continuing to lead the business forward.



Commenting on the acquisition, Martin Crawford, CEO of Vistra, said: "The experienced team at Canyon has built a distinguished reputation for themselves in a short space of time, growing the business exponentially. Over this time, Vistra has developed a strong relationship with their business and we have seen the importance of Ireland in the capital markets sector, in particular in aircraft leasing. Strengthening our presence in Ireland through this acquisition will also enable us to extend our client offerings. We are delighted to welcome Andrew Ryan and his team to the Vistra family."



Andrew Ryan, Managing Director of Canyon, added: "In a relatively short period of time, our presence in the market has grown tremendously and we have built a reputation as a strong player in the aircraft leasing market. We are excited to join Vistra; their well established businesses in countries like the Netherlands and Luxembourg will leverage our services and provide our clients with further links to local onsite support. This acquisition is the next stepping stone for all of us at Canyon as we develop our services and expertise in partnership with Vistra."



