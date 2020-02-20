Resorts World Las Vegas and Hilton Partner to Introduce New Multi-Brand Las Vegas Resort

Partnership to incorporate the Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brands and Hilton Honors loyalty program into US$4.3 billion integrated resort experience



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=3905256822&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.rwlasvegas.com%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257CColleen.Hart%2540hilton.com%257C3d434aa00ca84bd289a208d7af1fc926%257C660292d2cfd54a3db7a7e8f7ee458a0a%257C0%257C0%257C637170423371955739%26sdata%3D0vmTTcrlCPdGNRfubZyHlMiGIDAuOcauaZjx7%252FMhcME%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=Resorts%C2%A0World+Las+Vegas] and Hilton [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=3284353174&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.hilton.com%252Fen%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257CColleen.Hart%2540hilton.com%257C3d434aa00ca84bd289a208d7af1fc926%257C660292d2cfd54a3db7a7e8f7ee458a0a%257C0%257C0%257C637170423371955739%26sdata%3DREYIEgEsnyTQiRGKmTizFHbe84cGiQDCPMdzHL%252B8Uds%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=Hilton] have partnered to bring three of Hilton's premium brands together for the first time when the US$4.3 billion integrated resort, which is currently being developed, opens in summer 2021. The partnership marks Hilton's largest multi-brand deal in company history and will include three Hilton premium brands, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR and Conrad, into Resorts World Las Vegas. The 3,500-room resort will also be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct brands, offering members direct access to instant benefits for guests, including flexible payment options, exclusive member discounts, Digital Key and more.



"With our commitment to redefining the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas, it was only natural for us to partner with Hilton, a leader in the global hospitality industry," said Scott Sibella, president, Resorts World Las Vegas. "Hilton embodies the values and top-level hospitality that align with Resorts World's priority of bringing an unmatched guest experience to the Las Vegas market."



"Our strategic partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas underscores Hilton's commitment to expanding our footprint and portfolio of exceptional properties," said Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design & construction, Hilton. "This will mark our largest multi-brand deal in company history, and we are excited to work with our new partners to create a distinct hotel experience in an unbeatable location for our future guests and Hilton Honors members."



Together, Resorts World and Hilton are bringing back the essence of The Las Vegas Hilton, once the largest hotel in the world and synonymous with gaming, conventions and entertainment in Las Vegas, with this multi-brand development. As the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand returns to the Strip, Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World will fuse the brand's decades of industry expertise with Resorts World's time-honored traditions and elevated service. This development also includes Hilton's newest luxury brand, LXR, which delivers unrivaled, independent properties, along with Conrad, Hilton's modern and design-forward luxury brand.



Guests will have access to the resort's premier facilities, including a 5,000-capacity state-of-the-art theater which is scalable to host A-list celebrity residencies and corporate events; 350,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 220,000-square-foot pool complex with seven unique pool experiences; spa and fitness center; extensive collection of casual and fine-dining food and beverage concepts; and more.



Additional details about the project will be announced in the coming months.



ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, which has been registered as a publicly traded corporation by the Nevada Gaming Commission. Resorts World Las Vegas has affiliated integrated resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Construction for Resorts World Las Vegas, one of the largest hotel construction sites currently in the U.S., is steadily moving forward with approximately 2,200 construction workers on-site each day at the 88-acre site. The property will be a tech-forward, innovative and inclusive resort which will stand on the pillars of elevated service, harmony, loyalty and luxury. Weaving traditions of Resorts World into the fabric of Las Vegas, the 3,500-room casino-resort will introduce a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the Las Vegas market with exciting new experiences, one-of-a-kind culture and seamless guest service. For more information, visit www.rwlasvegas.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=1626938071&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rwlasvegas.com%2F&a=www.rwlasvegas.com] or find us on Facebook [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=731861918&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FResortsWorldLV%2F&a=Facebook], Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=2180635067&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FResortsWorldLV&a=Twitter] and Instagram [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=3168240269&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fresortsworldlv%2F&a=Instagram].



ABOUT GENTING GROUP Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group collectively employs about 56,000 people and is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=3889264411&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.genting.com%2F&a=www.genting.com].



About Hilton Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=836527283&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilton.com%2Fen%2Fcorporate%2F&a=portfolio] of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,100 properties with more than 971,000 rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 103 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=1561598037&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.hilton.com%2F&a=newsroom.hilton.com] for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=2820961465&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fhiltonnewsroom&a=Facebook], Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=2042174987&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fhiltonnewsroom&a=Twitter], LinkedIn [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=2125225861&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fhilton&a=LinkedIn], Instagram [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=2610032354&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fhiltonnewsroom%2F&a=Instagram] and YouTube [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=589423240&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fhiltonnewsroom&a=YouTube].



About LXR Hotels & Resorts LXR Hotels & Resorts is Hilton's luxury collection brand, with each location offering a singular travel experience native to its place, history, and tradition. Found in the world's most alluring destinations, LXR Hotels & Resorts immerse you in truly profound travel experiences. We've connected legendary luxury properties into a network of hotels that are set apart by an unrivaled commitment to personalized attention and luxurious, yet locally immersive experiences for their guests. LXR Hotels & Resorts is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, and each property benefits from the strength of the Hilton Enterprise and its award-winning Hilton Honors [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=2729304034&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhiltonhonors3.hilton.com%2Fen%2Findex.html&a=Hilton+Honors] program. Visit www.lxrhotels.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=1657250029&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lxrhotels.com%2F&a=www.lxrhotels.com] to learn more.



About Conrad Hotels & Resorts Spanning five continents with nearly 40 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=1650705565&u=http%3A%2F%2Fconradhotels3.hilton.com%2Fen%2Findex.html&a=Conrad+Hotels+%26+Resorts] has created a seamless connection between contemporary design, leading innovation and curated art to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the globally connected traveler. Conrad is a place where guests can experience service and style on their own terms - all while connecting with local and global culture. Connect with Conrad by booking at www.conradhotels.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=676828845&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.conradhotels.com%2F&a=www.conradhotels.com] or through the Hilton Honors mobile app [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=4097042197&u=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fhilton-hhonors%2Fid635150066%3Fmt%3D8&a=Hilton+Honors+mobile+app]. Learn more about the brand by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/conradhotels [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=2291982178&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.hilton.com%2Fconradhotels&a=newsroom.hilton.com%2Fconradhotels], and follow us on Facebook [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=2013677696&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fconradhotels&a=Facebook], Instagram [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=3011603483&u=https%3A%2F%2Finstagram.com%2Fconradhotels&a=Instagram], and Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=1916068063&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2Fconradhotels&a=Twitter].



About Hilton Hotels & Resorts Hilton Hotels & Resorts [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=3723868408&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hiltonhotels.com%2F&a=Hilton+Hotels+%26+Resorts] has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With 584 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Hilton Honors [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=2722306301&u=http%3A%2F%2Fhiltonhonors3.hilton.com%2Fen%2Findex.html&a=Hilton+Honors] members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Begin your journey at www.hiltonhotels.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=3573111056&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hiltonhotels.com%2F&a=www.hiltonhotels.com], and learn more by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/hhr [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=266658316&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.hilton.com%2Fhhr&a=newsroom.hilton.com%2Fhhr] and following Hilton Hotels & Resorts on Facebook [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=2235272958&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fhilton&a=Facebook], Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=155596313&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FHiltonHotels%2F&a=Twitter], and Instagram [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2726019-1&h=3537719684&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fhiltonhotels%2F&a=Instagram].



