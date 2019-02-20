Next Generation of Inflight Connectivity Ever Closer as Seamless Air Alliance Announces Major Progress

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week at Mobile World Congress, the Seamless Air Alliance will reveal progress on its mission toward enabling the next generation of inflight connectivity. This follows a significant start for the Alliance, which has seen membership increase five-fold since the first meeting in June of last year. The Alliance has a new research laboratory setup and continues progress through its three working groups, writing specifications for the technology, requirements, and operations.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824074/Seamless_Air_Alliance_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824074/Seamless_Air_Alliance_Logo.jpg]



These developments represent a huge leap towards the goal of making connectivity as easy and enjoyable in the skies as it is on the ground. Appearing as part of the Airbus stand (Hall 6, stand 6G34), the Seamless Air Alliance will reveal specification topics that have been completed and published to its membership.



"The passenger experience with inflight connectivity remains one of the great technology challenges. From Day One we have been determined to deliver on our mission to bring industries and technologies together to make the inflight internet experience simple to access and a delight to use," said the Alliance's Chief Executive Officer, Jack Mandala.



"I have been tremendously encouraged by the enthusiastic and committed response we have seen and the widening areas of expertise we can call upon as more and more companies and organisations continue to join us," he added.



Announced during MWC 2018, the Seamless Air Alliance has since grown to twenty-three member companies with more than one-hundred key personnel from across the membership participating in its three working groups, with numbers continuing to increase.



The Seamless Air Alliance was created by founding members Airbus, Airtel, Delta Air Lines, OneWeb and Sprint, and quickly joined by Air France KLM, Aeromexico, and GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and global technology leaders including Astronics, Collins Aerospace, Comtech, Cyient, iDirect, Inmarsat, Intelsat, Latecoere, Nokia, and Panasonic.



Today, the Alliance is pleased to announce five additional new members: Adaptive Channel, Etihad Airways, GlobalReach Technology, Safran, and SITAONAIR.



"We are extremely pleased to have these companies join and be a part of the companies driving the next generation of connectivity," said Mr. Mandala.



The Seamless Air Alliance will enable travelers boarding any flight, on any airline, anywhere in the world, to use their own devices to automatically connect to the Internet with no complicated login process nor paywall to scramble over.



The Alliance is also announcing the release of a new research study on the economic benefit of standardization on the inflight connectivity market at Mobile World Congress. This report is available for download at https://www.seamlessalliance.com/publications/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2379857-1&h=4246254849&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seamlessalliance.com%2Fpublications%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seamlessalliance.com%2Fpublications%2F]



The Alliance is moving rapidly towards an expected demonstration of the technology later in 2019 and anticipates massive interest in Barcelona from the whole communications eco-system.



Further information: To learn more about the Seamless Air Alliance, and how to become a member, please visit www.SeamlessAlliance.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2379857-1&h=3905889080&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.seamlessalliance.com%2F&a=www.SeamlessAlliance.com]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824074/Seamless_Air_Alliance_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2379857-1&h=1493888266&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F824074%2FSeamless_Air_Alliance_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F824074%2FSeamless_Air_Alliance_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Proactive International PR Ltd, Megan Eakin, megan.eakin@proactive-pr.com, +44 1636 704888, Association Management Solutions OR Julianne Fitzpatrick, jfitzpatrick@amsl.com, +1.510.492.4029



Web site: https://www.seamlessalliance.com/



