DSM Names Feike Sijbesma Honorary Chairman

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces CEO Feike Sijbesma will be appointed as Honorary Chairman of the company. In this role, Feike Sijbesma will continue to act as an ambassador to DSM.



Feike Sijbesma (60) is DSM's longest serving CEO since the post-war period and was a member of the Managing Board for 20 years, of which almost 13 years as CEO. He is being named Honorary Chairman after the handover of his role as CEO to his successors in the first quarter of 2020. This nomination is a tribute to Feike's contribution to DSM over the years, maintaining a connection between him and the company, as Feike will - when requested - continue representing DSM externally, especially in areas such as (mal)nutrition and climate.



"His appointment as Honorary Chairman is a sign of high esteem and an acknowledgement of his tremendous achievements for the company, enabling the connection between the company and Feike to endure. DSM will continue to benefit from Feike's tremendous network and knowledge in the area of sustainability," explained Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rob Routs.



DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.(TM)



Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com [http://www.dsm.com/].



