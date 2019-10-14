Caldic acquires food ingredients distributor Arlès Agroalimentaire

Expansion of European footprint by entering French Food Ingredients Industry



Rotterdam, The Netherlands, October 14, 2019 - Caldic B.V. has announced its acquisition of Arlès Agroalimentaire SAS, a leading distributor of quality food ingredients and functional additives in France. The agreement underlines Caldic’s ambition to become a leading food ingredient solution provider in Europe.



Arlès Agroalimentaire is a family business that has been engaged in the distribution of food ingredients since 1914. Throughout the years they have grown to become a leading distributor in the French food ingredients market, serving over 900 customers with a broad product portfolio and outstanding service and expertise.



This latest addition is a great fit to Caldic’s current business in the European Bakery, Dairy, Beverage, Savory, Confectionary and Nutrition markets. With Arlès’ wide range of high quality food ingredients and functional additives, including starches, emulsifiers, flavours, colors, proteins, and sweeteners, Caldic has become one of the top players in the French Food ingredients market.



“We are very pleased with the acquisition of Arlès Agroalimentaire, an important milestones in our European food ingredients distribution growth strategy.” says Laurent Pasqualini, Director Distribution Europe at Caldic. “Our companies perfectly complement each other. We have similar values and a matching vision towards employees, suppliers and customers. With Arlès Agroalimentaire aboard, I am confident that together we will successfully bring many innovative food solutions to customers and grow the market for our principles and partners.”



Nathalie Arlès, CEO of Arlès Agroalimentaire adds: “Our goal has always been to be the best source for the products we sell to our customers and a highly value added distributor to our vendors. Since Caldic’s full-service specialty strategy perfectly reflects our vision for the future, we are happy to become part of the Caldic family. It means both our customers and employees will benefit from Caldic’s global network and capabilities.”



About Caldic

Caldic is a full-service distributor engaged in the production and distribution of solutions in Food, Industrial-, and Health & Personal Care markets. With entities in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, its strengths lie in its global network combined with local expertise, giving the flexibility to answer local needs and build domestic partnerships. Operating with in-house warehouses, production facilities, test centers, and technical expertise, the company provides tailored solutions that contribute to customers’ business successes.



About Arlès Agroalimentaire

Arlès Agroalimentaire is a specialist in distribution of ingredients, functional additives and plant ingredients, providing services and solutions to the food industry. The company’s areas of expertise include: Texture and Stabilisation, Colour and Brighteness, Taste & Nutrition and Inclusions.