Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

FMO and NWP renew MoU to help Dutch water sector increase its impact

donderdag 15 november 2018 14:30 Binnenland
Dit is een origineel bericht van NWP - Stichting Netherlands Water Partnership

FMO and NWP renew MoU to help the Dutch water sector increase its impact abroad

In November 2017, the Netherlands Water Partnership (NWP) and the FMO Entrepreneurial Development Bank joined hands to help close the gap between international water projects and finance. Their collaboration led, among others, to a market analysis of financing needs of the (Dutch) water sector and identification of various international opportunities for increased collaboration between FMO and Dutch water sector players in water projects abroad.

This type of collaboration between a bank and network organisation is unique and the first in its kind, aimed at helping the Dutch water sector increase its impact abroad. Next year, in addition to continued efforts to identify bankable projects, both organisations want to further improve the Dutch water sector’s skills in project development; create awareness about potential financial instruments and encourage greater coordination among ministries, the Dutch water sector and financiers. This ambition was expressed at the Amsterdam International Water Week (AIWW) Summit held in Rotterdam on 15 November 2018, where NWP and FMO signed for the renewal of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and celebrated FMO’s official membership of NWP.

Global financing gap of $7,500 billion

The total global investment requirement for water infrastructure until 2030 is estimated to be $7,500 billion until 2030. Only $6,300 billion is projected to be available, leaving a financing gap of $1,200 billion. Attracting private sources of finance is pivotal for realizing the needed interventions.

Various finance institutions with an ambition to finance water related projects and initiatives, seem to struggle to fill their pipeline. There is no lack of money, but a lack of bankable projects. Jointly FMO and NWP explored what the underlying factors are that contribute to that and how they can be overcome. Findings are presented at the AIWW Summit in Rotterdam and will be further finetuned and tested with other Dutch financiers in a roundtable session to be held in December 2018.

Aart Mulder, Manager FMO NL Business, Project & Partnership Development: “With this new MoU we combine the strength of NWP as a network organization with FMO’s NL Business activities to collaborate in the development and financing of water initiatives. The goal is to realize projects in emerging markets using Dutch expertise and  contributing in particular to Sustainable Development Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation). The close cooperation between both institutions has already given rise to a pipeline of 27 water projects under review”. 

Ewout van Galen, Acting Director Netherlands Water Partnership: “The continued cooperation under the recently signed agreement between FMO and NWP contributes to the ability of the Dutch water sector to implement sustainable water initiatives and achieve lasting impact internationally. Connecting the world of finance to Dutch water expertise further strengthens the Netherlands as a centre of excellence for water in the world”. 

Geplaatst in:

For general information on the MoU please contact:

Karin van Nistelrode
Manager Marketing & Communications
Netherlands Water Partnership
T +31 (0)6 4384 61 11
k.vannistelrode@nwp.nl

The AIWW Summit 2018 in Rotterdam is a high level landmark event that will help shape the agenda for the Amsterdam International Water Week Conference in November 2019 For more information see www.amsterdamiww.com



 

About NWP

The Netherlands Water Partnership is thé network of Dutch organisations in the water sector with international water ambitions. It is the first point of call for anyone seeking Dutch water expertise. NWP’s members include companies, government agencies, knowledge institutions and NGOs with one thing in common - to join forces for sustainable water solutions worldwide. Water is one of the most pressing issues of our time. NWP believes that a strong collaborative alliance and the sharing of expertise can help solve global water issues. For this purpose, NWP facilitates business development and economic diplomacy, organises missions, exhibitions and conferences and contributes to knowledge development around pressing issues, such as Finance for Water. For more information, please visit:  www.netherlandswaterpartnership.com



About FMO

FMO is the Dutch development bank. As a leading impact investor, FMO supports sustainable private sector growth in developing countries and emerging markets by investing in ambitious projects and entrepreneurs. FMO believes that a strong private sector leads to economic and social development. It has a more than 45-year proven track record of empowering people to employ their skills and improve their quality of life. FMO focuses on three sectors that have high development impact: financial institutions, energy, and agribusiness, food & water. With a committed portfolio of EUR 9.0 billion spanning over 92 countries, FMO is one of the larger bilateral private sector development banks globally. For more information, please visit www.fmo.nl

NWP - Stichting Netherlands Water Partnership

plaats:
Den Haag
website:
https://www.netherlandswaterparthership.com

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234