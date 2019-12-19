Ucommune Celebrates the Spirit of Giving This Christmas Across Its Locations

Ucommune Makes Work Less Stressful During Holiday Season with Co-sharing E-commerce



BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune, one of China's unicorn in the co-working space, is embracing the holiday spirit by hosting community Christmas parties and holding festive activities at its communities around the world. Hong Kong and Singapore sites organises celebration events to cohering co-working staff. To facilitate the purchase of gifts and save time for its members during this busy season, Ucommune has partnered with emerging and established brands in China to introduce an exciting range of gift ideas. From the high-quality wares delivered to workplaces at a low cost to the perfect 'secret Santa' tip for the gift givers, Ucommune members can share and discuss their new shopping discoveries, making the gifting of this holiday season less stressful.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057469/Ucommune.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057469/Ucommune.jpg]



With Christmas-themed music and events, plenty of entertaining and heart-warming activities are on offer. In addition to a photo booth, members can participate in crafting miniature trees and wreaths, a Secret Santa gift exchange, hanging wishes on a Christmas tree, and playing a song guessing game. Moreover, they can indulge in their sweet tooth with festive treats such as candy canes, chocolate, a hot chocolate station, a dessert table, wine, and other beverages.



Aiming to foster bonds between the entrepreneurial members and expand the staff's cultural experiences, Ucommune provides its members with a way to de-stress and connect people from different incubators and sites, allowing them to enjoy the festive season.



About Ucommune



Ucommune is China's co-working community operator. As of September 30, 2019, Ucommune has established 197 co-working spaces across 41 cities in Greater China and Singapore. Ucommune's offline co-working space services include self-operated models of U Space co-working, U Studio, and U Design for customised spaces, as well as asset-light models, U Brand and U Partner. With four years of exploration, Ucommune fosters an intelligent co-working ecosystem in China, where our members can leverage our network to unleash their potential and collectively create maximum value. For more information, please visit www.ucommune.com/en [http://www.ucommune.com/en].



