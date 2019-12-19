Looking back, looking forward: How TENCEL(TM) sticks to its pledge to boost sustainability in the textile ecosystem

LENZING, Austria, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking back at 2019, the TENCEL(TM) brand is delighted to say they have once again achieved a fruitful year of launching effective TENCEL(TM) brand campaigns and projects and hitting milestones to promote further sustainability. Based on industry observations, the latest fashion trend is not purely about seasonal colors or must-have styles. Stakeholders have become more eco-conscious and are increasingly demanding sustainable collections and ethical clothing.



Nowadays, brands and consumers are putting a much-needed emphasis on improving transparency and bettering the current environmental situation. Riding on such momentum, the TENCEL(TM) brand has launched different initiatives to help create an environment that empowers more sustainable industry practices.



"On the trade side, apart from participating in trade shows and fashion week events across regions, we continue to connect industry partners across the value chain through the TENCEL(TM) brand. The team made an effort to focus on technological innovations to improve industry standards and upgrade technology to further drive eco-footprints. Leveraging consumers' increasing awareness of eco-fashion, we found ways to enhance consumer experience and create greater mindfulness among the wider audience," said Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer, Lenzing Group.



Leveraging TENCEL(TM) brand's success in brand exposure, engagements and awareness, in 2020, the team will continue to work cohesively to support the growth of a more sustainable and responsible textile industry.



Here is an overview of the latest TENCEL(TM) brand stories:



Lenzing unveils REFIBRA(TM) breakthrough technology strengthening their commitment to the circular economy in textiles [https://www.tencel.com/b2b/news-and-events/lenzing-unveils-refibra-breakthrough-technology-strengthening-their-commitment-to-the-circular-economy-in-textiles]



Lenzing unveiled the latest REFIBRA(TM) technology breakthrough, by featuring the industry's first successfully scaled production of virgin TENCEL(TM) branded lyocell fibers using post-consumer cotton waste. The fibers can now feature up to 30% of recycled raw material content, where some post-consumer cotton waste can be mixed into pre-consumer cotton waste. The upgraded REFIBRA(TM) technology will create further business opportunities, drive the circular economy and is on-par with the company's sustainability vision.



TENCEL(TM) Luxe fibers featured in Under Armour and Virgin Galactic spacewear collaboration [https://www.tencel.com/b2b/news-and-events/tencel-luxe-fibers-features-in-under-armour-and-virgin-galactic-spacewear-collaboration]



Under Armour announced the collaboration to create exclusive technical spacewear for the Future Astronauts of Virgin Galactic. This project marks a milestone for Lenzing as the Spacesuit incorporated TENCEL(TM) Luxe Lyocell filament yarn as a key fabric, it is also the first time that TENCEL(TM) branded fibers have made an appearance in spacewear.



Activewear goes sustainable with the 'TREE-CLIMATE' Collection [https://www.tencel.com/news-and-events/activewear-goes-sustainable-with-the-tree-climate-collection]



Fashion Designer Christie Orlando collaborated with Lenzing to launch the TREE-CLIMATE collection for activewear. This collection is Lenzing's first major capsule collection made with TENCEL(TM) Lyocell fibers that are designed for the outdoor apparel market. The collection consists of design pieces ranging from sweaters and jerseys to jackets and undergarments.



GUESS partnered up with TENCEL(TM) to launch their brand new eco-collection "GUESS Eco" [https://www.tencel.com/news-and-events/guess-partnered-up-with-tenceltm-to-launch-their-brand-new-eco-collection-guess-eco]



GUESS launched "GUESS Eco" - a fashion collection for men and women made with environmentally conscious materials, including TENCEL(TM) Lyocell fibers with REFIBRA(TM) technology, as well as a low impact manufacturing process. The collection offer products such as denim jeans, knitted tops and dresses.



Austria-brand, Plural collaborates with TENCEL(TM) to launch new eco-collection at Vienna Fashion Week [https://www.tencel.com/b2b/news-and-events/austria-brand-plural-collaborates-with-tencel-to-launch-new-eco-collection-at-vienna-fashion-week]



At MQ Vienna Fashion Week, Austria-based fashion label, Plural, unveiled its new collection featuring fabrics made from TENCEL(TM) Lyocell fibers with REFIBRA(TM) technology. The collection items featured monochromatic looks, teamed with earthy shades, utilizing straight cuts and combined with a variety of textures. The collection is a dedication to minimalism which symbolizes a confident and enriching style for modern times.



LENZING(TM) ECOVERO(TM) and Mehtap Elaidi come together in Istanbul for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week with the motto "Don't Let the Colors of Nature Disappear" [https://www.tencel.com/news-and-events/lenzing-ecovero-and-mehtap-elaidi-come-together-in-istanbul-for-mercedes-benz-fashion-week-with-the-motto-dont-let-the-colors-of-nature-disappear]



As the official fiber brand sponsor of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul, LENZING(TM) ECOVERO(TM) brand debuted a campaign with Mehtap Elaidi, a fashion designer in Turkey. Under the campaign "Don't Let the Colors of Nature Disappear", the collection featured LENZING(TM) ECOVERO(TM) Viscose fibers, and was inspired by Turkey's rare and endemic plants, harmonizing uniquely with mustard, tile red and petrol blue shades.



LENZING(TM) ECOVERO(TM) marks an entry into Indian fashion brands with Global Desi and AND [https://www.tencel.com/b2b/news-and-events/lenzing-ecovero-marks-an-entry-into-indian-fashion-brands-with-global-desi-and-and]



This year, a collaboration with fashion brands Global Desi and AND from The House of Anita Dongre marked LENZING(TM) ECOVERO(TM)'s debut entry into one of India's leading fashion houses. Leveraging such partnership, the TENCEL(TM) brand became a part of the FW19 collection with both brands using LENZING(TM) ECOVERO(TM) branded fibres to give a conscious take on timeless designs that feature classic silhouettes with contemporary aesthetics.



