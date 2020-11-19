Volg ons op:
G20 Riyadh Summit: Media Access and Opportunities

donderdag 19 november 2020 20:59 Economie
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi G20 Presidency invites media to participate in the Leaders' Summit week culminating with the Leaders' Summit on 21 - 22 November.

Before and during the Leaders' Summit, media will have access to photos, videos, press releases, and a series of media briefings and roundtables on the themes of the Saudi G20 Presidency.

Click here to access the official Media Microsite. [https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/]

All activities and press conferences will be streamed live, and broadcast-quality footage will be made available, as well as:


-- Press Releases and Media Briefs
-- The Communiqué
-- Speech Transcripts
-- Video Footage
-- Summit Video Gallery
-- Summit Photo Gallery
-- Information about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Further information about the Saudi G20 Presidency, details of the Leaders' Summit, and schedule of the upcoming G20 Media Briefings and Roundtables can be found here [https://g2020-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/operation_saudisecretariat_gov_sa/Ea2QA46TkO9IshYDjm1EPDEBxSGsQAXzaHvu-pKi-Ij3_Q?e=HTEAqJ].

CONTACT: +966 11 829 6129, G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

