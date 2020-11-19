SmallRig Kicks off Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig, a professional accessory specialist based on cameras, gimbals and smartphones, announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, which is the biggest sale of the year.



"SmallRig is aiming to create the best co-creation platform with our global users, and we are very excited to see how we enhanced the shooting experience and efficiency of filmmakers and content creators," said Yang Zhou, the founder of SmallRig.



To thank customers for the constant support, SmallRig wants to invite them to explore more possibilities of film production and independent shooting with SmallRig accessory solutions with attractive prices.



From November 26th to December 2nd, all sales channels of SmallRig will release the best discounts simultaneously. Exclusive discounts will be provided via the direct website, amazon, eBay stores and our authorized resellers globally. For more details, please contact our channels accordingly.



Direct Website: www.smallrig.com [http://www.smallrig.com/]

Amazon: www.amazon.com/smallrig [http://www.amazon.com/smallrig] (US) https://www.amazon.de/smallrig [https://www.amazon.de/smallrig] (Germany)

eBay: www.ebaystores.com/smallrig20092018 [http://www.ebaystores.com/smallrig20092018]

Find Your Nearby Resellers: https://www.smallrigreseller.com/authorized-reseller [https://www.smallrigreseller.com/authorized-reseller]



-- Master Kit for Sony Alpha 7S III: Integrating a form-fitting full cage,

a NATO rail, a NATO top handle and a cable clamp, the Master Kit

provides quick release system to allow the most efficient assembly and

disassembly, which satisfies the shooting needs under multiple

scenarios.

-- Seamless Kit for Canon R5: Designed to realize fast switch between

handheld shooting, tripod shooting and gimbal shooting, the kit enables

filmmakers to discover the full potential of Canon R5 with impressive

shooting experience.

-- Lightweight Matte Box: Top flag is made of ultra-light carbon fiber, and

the net weight of the Matte Box is only 295g. SmallRig Matte Box helps

prevent glare interference, unveil the scene clearly and protect the

lens during outdoor shooting while providing various mounting options.

About SmallRig



Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.



CONTACT: Joy Liu, liujingyi@smallrig.com, +86 15502187487



