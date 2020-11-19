BOE Holds Innovation Partner Conference 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- November 18 witnessed the grand opening of BOE Innovation Partner Conference 2020 (BOE IPC -- 2020), centered around the theme "ICPST. Intelligence Leads the Future". This year's event was held both on-site at BOE Technology Innovation Center, and live streamed online for the first time ever. It brought together BOE's partners from around the globe to share IoT innovations, discuss future industry trends, and explore possibilities for collaborative innovation and integrated development.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337741/image_836030_40821557.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337741/image_836030_40821557.jpg]



BOE IPC has been recognized as a highly influential international IoT gathering. As a key platform promoting technological innovation and industrial cooperation, the annual conference has won wide acclaim from global partners, helping make numerous innovative IoT application scenarios a reality.



At BOE IPC · 2020, Chairman of BOE Chen Yanshun delivered a keynote speech titled "ICPST. Create IoT Ecology". He noted that interface devices are a core part in data generation and presentation in the era of IoT and intelligent IoT requires data connectivity and platform construction to build a value chain integrating application scenarios. In the aspect of interface devices and intelligent IoT, what BOE has been exploring over the years is how to make it easy to generate and present data more effectively and how to achieve integration of hardware-software integration and system. These represent BOE's endeavor to create an ecosystem with partners and fully tap into the value of data, he said.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337739/1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337739/1.jpg ]



As a global innovative IoT company, BOE has been committed to deeply integrating its industrial resources and expertise with IoT , developing a suite of products and solutions with hardware-software combination and system integration, and empowering a zillion IoT application scenarios. At BOE IPC · 2020, Zhang Yansheng, Chief Research Fellow of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), also delivered a keynote speech titled "Development Opportunities for Enterprises under the Double Cycle". Liu Xiaodong, President of BOE, gave a keynote speech named "Scenarios -- Partnership -- Harmony". Also present at the event were Gao Wenbao, Executive Vice President (EVP) and Display Business Group CEO of BOE, Lu Kuan, Senior Vice President and Intelligence System and Innovation Business CEO of BOE, and key partners including Shen Feng, EVP of NIO Co., Ltd., Liu Zili, Chairman of JingDeZhen Ceramic Culture Tourism Group, Zheng Yu, Chief Data Scientist of JD Digits, and Liu Jiren, Chairman & CEO of Neusoft Corporation. The attendees shared their practices in various application scenarios and together envisioned a new ecosystem of intelligent IoT.



During the event, BOE showcased state-of-the-art display products like flexible AMOLED, Mini/Micro LED, and 55-inch 4K QLED, as well as solutions for smart park, smart port, smart education, smart retail, smart first aid, and IoT. Backed by cutting-edge technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, human-machine interaction, image enhancement, and video convergence, these products and solutions open up new vistas for smart living. In addition, the Interface Device Forum, Intelligent System Innovation Forum, Smart Engineering Medicine Forum, and Industrial internet Forum provided opportunities for the attendees to delve into a range of topics such as innovative display, empowering IoT applications, industrial digitalization, AI, and health management and discuss the technologies, products, and applications in various IoT segments.



Looking ahead, times are changing faster than ever in every dimension, and the fields of interface devices and intelligent IoT are no exception. With the concept of "deep cooperation, collaborative development and co-creation of value", and its IoT strategy of "opening up technology and application platforms to create and share value through ICPST (Integration of chips, panels, software and things)", BOE will enlarge cooperation platform with global partners and jointly build an open IoT ecosystem and shape a bright future, said Chairman Chen.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274424/image_836030_24376813_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274424/image_836030_24376813_Logo.jpg ]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337741/image_836030_40821557.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337741/image_836030_40821557.jpg] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337739/1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337739/1.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274424/image_836030_24376813_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274424/image_836030_24376813_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Cindy Tian, +86-10-60965214



