VAPORESSO Donates Over 70 Million Rupiah to Indonesians Affected by the Pandemic

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the communities in Indonesia, with over 440 thousand confirmed cases to date and millions of people affected by recommended stay at home measures adopted across the nation. As a response to the nationwide crisis, VAPORESSO launched the XROS charity initiative.



Together for Indonesia



Internationally renowned vaping brand, VAPORESSO, has launched a charity initiative for its Pod device XROS on the Indonesian market. Aimed to help low-income communities in the pandemic context, the company donates Rp10,000 for each XROS sold through local vaping stores. The funds are utilized to purchase food as well as basic necessity items.



VAPORESSO's initiative received enthusiasm by both vape stores and locals in need. "The money raised from the charity proceeds will go toward buying rice and foods that we donate to people in need." said the owner of a vaping store participating in the event.



The donation activity has reached 70 million Indonesian rupiahs to date. This significant amount has helped unemployed and low-income people and their families, as well nursing homes in Jakarta.



VAPORESSO CARE has helped over 1,200 Indonesian families so far, and the company hopes its charity activities will help many more people in the future.



Helping Communities in Need



Vaping giant SMOORE International, owner of VAPORESSO has inherited a great sense of responsibility and passion for contributing to society. Not only does it provide innovative, high-quality vaping products, but it also gives back to communities in need.



Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic early in 2020, VAPORESSO has launched its VAPORESSO CARE project to provide local stores and communities in need with assistance.



In addition, the company has sponsored various charity auction nights and launched charity initiatives through its partners across the globe. The international events are aimed to help all communities during the pandemic and beyond.



About VAPORESSO XROS



Committed to helping communities and safeguarding the health and well-being of its customers, VAPORESSO has chosen the XROS to sponsor the VAPORESSO CARE campaign in Indonesia.



The XROS is one of the most innovative and best crafted MTL-focused pod systems. The product provides a customizable mouth-to-lung vaping experience thanks to the integrated airflow control. It complies with federal vaping regulations globally and is certified for safety by in-house and independent testing laboratories.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337343/Pic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337343/Pic.jpg]



